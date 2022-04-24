Orlando Pirates vs Simba SC Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

Orlando Pirates face a huge task of overturning a 1-0 deficit when they host Simba SC in a Caf Confederation Cup quarter-final, second leg match at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

A day after their compatriots Mamelodi Sundowns bowed out of the Caf Champions League after failing to stage a comeback from a quarter-final first-leg defeat, Pirates now carry the hopes of South Africa to remain in Africa.

Expectations are on the Buccaneers to claw their way back after losing in Dar es Salaam seven days ago.

It will be a test of character for the Soweto giants to come from behind against an ambitious Simba side and reach the semi-finals.

They come up against the Tanzanians who have established themselves as a competitive outfit on the continent in recent years.

Game Orlando Pirates vs Simba SC Date Sunday, April 24 Time 18:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Pirates issued an update on defender Paseka Mako on Friday saying the left-back remains unavailable for selection.

Mako collided with goalkeeper Richard Ofori in a league match against Baroka FC almost two weeks ago, leaving him with a fractured nose and a swollen face and Innocent Maela stepped in for him last week in Tanzania.

Attacker Terrence Dzbvukamanja is doubtful for Sunday’s match due to fitness issues while defender Olisa Ndah could make a comeback.

Vincent Pule is now back from a long term injury and could feature on the Pirates bench.

Simba SC.

Simba will be without forward Bernard Morrison who could not travel to South Africa after being denied a visa following a previous immigration offence.

The Ghanaian was one of Simba’s outstanding players in the first leg in Dar es Salaam.

Another forward Hassan Dilunga is still out injured and will not take part in Sunday’s match.

But the Reds of Msimbazi welcome back defender Joash Onyango and midfielder Sadio Kanoute who missed the Tanzania leg due to suspension.

Match Preview

Pirates will be hoping their attacking frailties will not show on Sunday just as they did in the away leg.

The Buccaneers have no reliable striker who can reach double figures across all competitions in a season.

They desperately need to score on Sunday and need to be prolific upfront.

The Soweto giants face opponents who have struggled away from home in this competition.

Simba have suffered three away defeats and a draw on foreign soil, while Pirates are unbeaten at home.

The Tanzanians’ last visit to South Africa saw them losing 4-0 to Kaizer Chiefs in a Caf Champions League quarter-final match last season.