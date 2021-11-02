Orlando Pirates vs Sekhukhune United Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Orlando Pirates will be out to end a four-match Premier Soccer League winless streak when they host Sekhukhune United at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday.

While the Soweto giants have gone for four games without winning, their opponents Sekhukhune have played as many games without losing.

Having picked up just three points out of a possible 12 within that run, there is concern about Pirates’ ability to fight for the league title.

In contrast, Sekhukhune have dropped just two points in their last four outings, leaving them fifth on the standings after starting the season slowly.

They are three points better off than the Buccaneers, who need a win by five goals or more on Tuesday to jump from seventh to fourth place while also hoping that Kaizer Chiefs lose or draw against Stellenbosch and SuperSport United beat Royal AM on the same day.

Game Orlando Pirates vs Sekhukhune United Date Tuesday, November 2 Time 17:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202