Orlando Pirates vs Sekhukhune United Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news
Orlando Pirates will be out to end a four-match Premier Soccer League winless streak when they host Sekhukhune United at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday.
While the Soweto giants have gone for four games without winning, their opponents Sekhukhune have played as many games without losing.
Having picked up just three points out of a possible 12 within that run, there is concern about Pirates’ ability to fight for the league title.
In contrast, Sekhukhune have dropped just two points in their last four outings, leaving them fifth on the standings after starting the season slowly.
They are three points better off than the Buccaneers, who need a win by five goals or more on Tuesday to jump from seventh to fourth place while also hoping that Kaizer Chiefs lose or draw against Stellenbosch and SuperSport United beat Royal AM on the same day.
|Game
|Orlando Pirates vs Sekhukhune United
|Date
|Tuesday, November 2
|Time
|17:30 SA Time
TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch
|Online Streaming
|TV Channel
|DStv.com/DStv Now App
|SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202
Squads & Team News
Pirates are likely to be without captain Happy Jele who has a knee problem picked up in their last game against Royal AM.
The skipper’s knee was swollen after that match in which he featured for 52 minutes and if he fails to make it for Tuesday’s game, Thulani Hlatshwayo is almost sure to step in.
Defender Innocent Maela is out while goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands is doubtful due to injury.
Sandilands’ unavailability in the last two games has seen Pirates having Diski Challenge goalkeeper Thuntsane Kopano deputising Siyabonga Mpontshane with Richard Ofori and Elson Sithole also battling concerns.
Injuries to Malawi striker Frank Mhango, who has not featured in the Buccaneers’ last eight games, attacking midfielder Vincent Pule, Thembinkosi Lorch and Zakhele Lepasa, have handicapped the Buccaneers upfront.
That has seen Tshegifatso Mabasa being the only available recognised number nine available
Sekhukhune United coach MacDonald Makhubedu and his men will go into battle without suspended midfielder Pogiso Mahlangu.
Mahlangu was shown a red card in their last match against AmaZulu which Babina Noko won 2-0 despite 21 minutes of the match with a man down.
Match Preview
This will be the first-ever meeting between Pirates and Sekhukhune United who are in their debut top-flight league season.
While Babina Noko have been enjoying some encouraging form, they have, interestingly, scored eight goals in as many league games, the same number as managed by Pirates.
But Sekhukhune have conceded four goals, unlike the Buccaneers who have shipped in seven goals.
In their four-match unbeaten run, the PSL debutants have recorded three straight wins and a draw while Pirates have three straight draws and a defeat in their last four games.