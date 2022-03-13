Orlando Pirates vs Royal Leopards Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Orlando Pirates are out to keep their chances of reaching the Caf Confederation Cup quarter-finals alive when they host Royal Leopards at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

It will be their fourth match of this Group B campaign and the Buccaneers face a side they emphatically defeated two weeks ago.

They thumped Leopards 6-2 in Mbombela and completing a double over the police side from Eswatini will see Pirates stay in the top two in this group.

They are currently in second position, one point behind leaders Al-Ittihad, who meet JS Saiura in Algeria later on Sunday.

Leopards have become the whipping boys in this group with three consecutive defeats and Pirates would not want to be the first side to hand their visitors points.

Pirates have fresh fitness concerns in Thembinkosi Lorch who was injured in the midweek trip to Marumo Gallants.

Lorch came on as a substitute but limped off the pitch in extra time after 35 minutes in action.

Attacker Vincent Pule is still out injured but has already started training and is nearing return.

No Leopards player is suspended for this match as they seek to claim their first points of this campaign.

Former University of Pretoria forward Thabiso Mokoenkoane, who grabbed Leopards’ second goal in the reverse leg would be hoping to strike again.

Mzwandile Mabelesa is also a man to watch for Pirates after he scored Leopards’ opening goal in Mbombela against the Buccaneers.

Leopards arrived in Gauteng on the backdrop of an emphatic 5-0 win over Milling Hotspurs in the Eswatini Premier League on Wednesday.

That is a confidence booster they needed going into the tougher Pirates assignment.

While the police outfit is coming from a big win, the Soweto giants are emerging from a difficult situation after they were eliminated from the Nedbank Cup by Marumo Gallants.

Since Pirates and Leopards met on February 27, each of the two teams has played three matches.

Pirates have not won in those three games, first drawing against Cape Town City, before defeat by Kaizer Chiefs and then the Gallants results.

Their opponents Leopards have won two domestic fixtures and lost to Al-Ittihad 2-1 in a Confederation Cup game.