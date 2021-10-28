Orlando Pirates vs Royal AM Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Orlando Pirates will be keen to bounce back to winning ways when they host Royal AM in Thursday’s Premier Soccer League clash at Orlando Stadium.

Having last been crowned PSL champions a decade ago, Pirates’ title credentials have come under question after losing a match and drawing two others in their last three league outings.

It is a run that has seen them drop seven points out of a possible nine and left them seventh on the table.

They have three points fewer than Royal AM who are fifth on the standings with both sides having played seven games each so far in this campaign.

But victory on Thursday would help the Buccaneers Dislodge their Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs from position six.

For Royal AM, a win presents them with an opportunity to end the day second on the table with just three points fewer than leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Game Orlando Pirates vs Royal AM Date Thursday, October 28 Time 17:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202