Orlando Pirates vs Richards Bay Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

The Buccaneers are back at home after a disappointing trip to Limpopo in midweek

Orlando Pirates will be pushing to pick themselves up from the defeat by Sekhukhune United when they host in-form Richards Bay in a Premier Soccer League match at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

After an impressive performance against Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN semi-finals last weekend, the Buccaneers were unrecognisable during midweek in their trip to Polokwane.

They were outplayed by struggling Sekhukhune United in a match they were widely expected to do better in.

But they are now back at home hoping to recover from the defeat that saw them lose second spot on the table.

Now placed fourth, they are up Richards Bay who took, from them, position two on the log.

The Natal Rich Boys have been impressive in their debut PSL season, already challenging leaders Sundowns.

But Pirates have a chance to reclaim second position with at least a 3-0 victory over Richards Bay.

Game Orlando Pirates vs Richards Bay Date Saturday, October 8 Time 20:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Backpagepix

Pirates will be without right-back Thabiso Monyane who is suspended after being sent off against Sekhukhune.

Coach Jose Riveiro might not be worrying much about Monyane’s absence as he has the equally-capable Bandile Shandu available.

The Buccaneers welcome back centre-back Olisa Ndah who missed the last game due to suspension.

Thembinkosi Lorch is still a doubt for this match with a nagging injury.

Riveiro might hand striker Evidence Makgopa his Pirates debut while Terrence Dzvukamanja could feature for the first time this season.

Backpagepix

Richards Bay coach Simo Dladla does not have any of his players suspended for Saturday’s match.

Midfielder Siphamandla Mtolo was involved in full training this week and could be back to competitive action after injury.

Match Preview

This will be the first-ever PSL match between Pirates and Richards Bay who are in their maiden top-flight league campaign.

The two teams even avoided each other in the last two editions of the Nedbank Cup which included Richards Bay, then a National First Division side, stunning Kaizer Chiefs.

Ahead of Saturday’s match Richards Bay have won three of their last five games while drawing one and losing once.

Pirates, on the other hand, have won twice, shared spoils once and lost two games.