Orlando Pirates vs Polokwane City: Kick-off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

Rhulani Mokwena will be looking to ensure that the Buccaneers maintain their dominance over Rise and Shine

are set to battle with in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday.

The Soweto giants are desperate for a victory in order to snap their three-match winless run across all competitions having lost 3-2 to in their last league game.

Rhulani Mokwena, who was recently backed by the Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza, will be keen to eager to repay the faith shown to him by masterminding a win over Polokwane.

The Soweto giants will take on a struggling Polokwane side which has recorded six consecutive defeats in competitive games including their 1-0 loss to FC in their last league match.

Serbian coach Zlatko Krmpotic has since been dismissed by the club and Bernard Molekwa has taken over as an interim coach and the local tactician will be targeting a win over Bucs.

Game Orlando Pirates vs Polokwane City Date Tuesday, November 26 Time 19:30 CAT

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will be screened live on SuperSport TV in .

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SS4





Pirates will be boosted by the return of defenders Mthokozisi Dube and Happy Jele after they missed the clash against their Soweto rivals Chiefs due to suspension.

In-form striker Frank Mhango, who has netted two goals in his last three competitive matches for the Buccaneers, will be looking to help Mokwena's side secure a victory at home.

Bucs are currently placed ninth on the league standings and a victory over Polokwane will see them climb into the top eight.

Meanwhile, Polokwane are expected to welcome their first-choice goalkeeper George Chigova after he missed the Limpopo Derby clash against Baroka due to an injury.



Rise and Shine will look to their inspirational captain Jabulani Maluleke, who has the ability to single-handedly inspire his troops to a win over a wounded Bucs side.

A victory over Pirates will see 10th-placed Polokwane climb up on the league standings and move into the top eight.

Match Preview

Pirates will be banking on their unbeaten home record in the league having gone 18 games without tasting a defeat, but they have registered two draws in their last two games at the Orlando Stadium.



The four-time PSL champions have also failed to score in two of their last five home matches including the 0-0 draw against in their last game at the Mecca of South African football.

While Polokwane are struggling on the road in the league having registered three successive defeats against , Lamontville and .

Rise and Shine's defence has been leaking goals having conceded nine goals in three away matches, which is a cause for concern for Molekwa's side.

In head-to-head stats since the 2013/14 season, Polokwane and Pirates have clashed in 12 league matches.

Bucs have dominated this fixture recording five wins compared to one for Rise and Shine, while six games ended in a draw.

Pirates are also undefeated at home against the Limpopo side, with three wins and three draws from six games as hosts.

The Soweto giants collected six points from Rise and Shine last season as they claimed a 2-1 win in Polokwane, before emerging 3-0 winners in Orlando.