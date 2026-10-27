Orlando Pirates vs Milford: 'The friendship will have to wait' as Menzi Chili prepares for reunion

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Milford FC midfielder Menzi Chili has insisted that his personal bond with Bulelani Sigomoshe will be set aside when they face off in the Carling Knockout Cup. The KwaZulu-Natal side are looking to cause a massive upset against the defending champions in the round of 16 tonight.

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A special reunion at Orlando Stadium

The upcoming Carling Knockout Cup fixture between Orlando Pirates and Milford FC is set to be more than just a David vs Goliath battle on the pitch. For Milford midfielder Menzi Chili, the trip to Soweto represents a direct confrontation with a familiar face in Bulelani Sigomoshe. The 26-year-old right-back made the high-profile switch from Milford to the Buccaneers in September, quickly establishing himself as a reliable defensive option for coach Abdeslam Ouaddou during their recent domestic and continental campaigns.

Sigomoshe’s rapid rise from the lower divisions to one of South Africa’s most prestigious clubs has been a source of inspiration for his former colleagues. Having featured regularly for the Soweto giants since his arrival, the defender is expected to play a key role in Pirates' title defence tonight. However, the emotional narrative of his departure will be put to the ultimate test as he lines up against the very teammates who helped him secure his dream move to the top flight just a few months ago.

Speaking exclusively to Soccer Laduma, Chili admitted that facing Sigomoshe on the opposite side would be a special moment, while acknowledging the qualities his former teammate brings to the Pirates squad. “It would definitely be a special moment. Ace is one of our own, and seeing him take that next step in his career is something we're all proud of. We know the quality he has and what he can bring to Pirates,” Chili said.

Putting sentiment aside for ninety minutes

Despite the pride felt by the Milford squad regarding Sigomoshe’s progress, Chili was quick to clarify that there would be no room for sentiment once the referee blows the whistle. The stakes are incredibly high for the KwaZulu-Natal outfit, who view this knockout competition as a platform to prove their worth against the elite of South African football.

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With a place in the next round at stake, the Milford midfielder made it clear that personal friendships would have to take a back seat once the match gets underway. “But for those 90 minutes, the friendship will have to wait. We have a job to do, and I'm sure he will be just as determined to do his,” he added. This focused approach highlights the professional mentality within the Milford camp as they prepare to navigate the tactical challenges posed by a star-studded Pirates line up that boasts significant experience in high-pressure knockout environments.

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Pirates head into the game as heavy favourites, but the unpredictable nature of the Carling Knockout Cup means that complacency could be their biggest enemy. The Buccaneers have a deep squad, but Sigomoshe’s intimate knowledge of Milford’s personnel could prove to be a double-edged sword. While he understands their patterns of play, his former teammates like Chili are equally aware of his defensive tendencies, potentially setting up an intriguing tactical battle on the flank throughout the evening's proceedings.

Challenging the continental giants

Milford head into the encounter knowing they face a difficult assignment against a Pirates side with considerable experience in knockout competitions. The Soweto giants are currently regarded as one of the most formidable units on the continent, having consistently competed at the sharp end of domestic cup competitions for several years. This daunting reputation does not seem to have rattled the visitors, who are embracing the opportunity to test themselves against the very best players in the country at a packed stadium.

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Chili previously acknowledged the challenge posed by the Buccaneers, describing them as one of the biggest clubs on the continent, but insisted that Milford would approach the fixture with confidence and without unnecessary pressure. The lack of expectation on the visitors could allow them to play with more freedom than the defending champions, who are under immense pressure to maintain their dominance in cup football.

The midfielder also stressed that the cup format presents a different challenge from league football, with Milford determined to stick to their usual style of play in pursuit of a positive result. By maintaining their tactical identity, they hope to frustrate the Buccaneers and potentially force the game into a situation where a single mistake could decide the outcome.