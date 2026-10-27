Orlando Pirates vs Milford FC: Tshepang Moremi double powers Buccaneers to emphatic Carling Knockout Cup victory

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The Buccaneers secured a dominant 3-0 victory over the Stallions in the Carling Knockout Cup, thanks to a clinical first-half display. Tshepang Moremi stole the show with two goals, while Thapelo Mokobodi opened the scoring to ensure a comfortable evening for the Soweto club.

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Orlando Pirates entered this Carling Knockout Cup first-round tie at the Orlando Amstel Arena as heavy favourites, looking to maintain their impressive recent form. With a historical advantage over Milford FC, the Buccaneers aimed to utilise their tactical fluidity under coach Abdeslam Ouaddou to dismantle a stubborn 4-1-4-1 defensive block. The atmosphere in Johannesburg was electric as the home side sought a statement win to progress in the competition.

Clinical first half settles the contest

The match began with high intensity, as Olwethu Cele received a yellow card just eight minutes in, setting a physical tone. However, Orlando Pirates quickly asserted their technical superiority. The deadlock was broken in the 15th minute when Thapelo Mokobodi found the net following a precise assist from Tshepang Moremi.









Pirates continued to dominate possession, forcing the visitors into defensive errors and maintaining a high line that squeezed the play into Milford's defensive third.

Moremi shines

The tactical masterstroke of the evening was the positioning of Tshepang Moremi, who drifted between the lines to devastating effect. In the 34th minute, Moremi turned scorer, slotting home a pass from Thalente Mbatha to double the lead.









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Despite an injury-enforced substitution that saw Mpho Padime replace Ghampani Lungu in the 39th minute, the Buccaneers did not lose their rhythm. Just before the interval, Padime turned provider for Moremi, who grabbed his second of the night in the second minute of stoppage time to make it 3-0.









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Second half stability and personnel rotation

Facing a mountain to climb, Milford coach Dr Xanti Pupuma made a quadruple substitution at the start of the second half, introducing fresh legs including Mnqobi Mbhele and Sicelo Masilela. These changes brought a degree of defensive stability, as the visitors managed to limit the Buccaneers to fewer clear-cut chances compared to the first period. Orlando Pirates, sensing the job was largely done, also rotated their squad, bringing on Boitumelo Radiopane and Mohau Nkota to maintain energy levels while preserving the clean sheet.

Statistical dominance at the Amstel Arena

The final statistics painted a picture of total control for the home side. Orlando Pirates registered a staggering 25 total shots, with 10 finding the target, compared to just a single shot on target for Milford. While possession was relatively balanced at 51% to 49%, the quality of the Pirates' ball circulation was evident in their 87% passing accuracy. Milford goalkeeper Siphamandla Hleza was kept busy throughout the night, making seven saves to prevent a significantly heavier scoreline for the away side.

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Implications for the knockout stages

For Orlando Pirates, this victory serves as a perfect springboard for the remainder of the tournament. The ease with which they dismantled Milford’s defensive structure suggests they remain the team to beat in domestic knockout football. Conversely, Milford will need to regroup quickly for their upcoming league fixtures, having found the step up in quality too steep on this occasion. The Buccaneers march on, with their clinical edge in the final third proving to be the decisive factor.

Match Verdict

⭐ MOTM: Tshepang Moremi was the undisputed star, recording two goals and an assist in a dominant 63-minute display.

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👎 Better next time: Siphosethu Ndlabi struggled to impact the game as the lone striker, failing to provide an outlet before being substituted at half-time.

⚡ The moment: Tshepang Moremi’s second goal in first-half stoppage time effectively ended the contest before the break.

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📊 The stat: Orlando Pirates recorded 25 shots to Milford's 8, reflecting their complete dominance in the final third.