Orlando Pirates vs Marumo Gallants Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

Following an unsuccessful trip to Tshwane, the Buccaneers are back at home

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro would want to convince the Soweto giants' followers that he is the right man for the job when they host Marumo Gallants at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.

Already, Pirates fans have been divided around Riveiro as the traditional giants struggle for consistent results.

Riveiro arrived at Pirates with high expectations on him to do better than previous coaches who have struggled to lead the Buccaneers to the league title in the past decade.

Coaches like Roger de Sa, Eric Tinkler, Vladimir Vermezovic, Muhsin Ertrugral, Kjell Jonevret, Milutin Sredojevic, Rhulani Mokwena, Joseph Zinnbauer, as well as the co-coaching duo of Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids have not guided Pirates to the league title.

Riveiro is now in this job to try and succeed where a myriad of coaches failed.

But the Spaniard has been struggling to guide Pirates to a consistent run.

The Soweto giants now face Gallants who are yet to win a match this season.

Game Orlando Pirates vs Marumo Gallants Date Wednesday, August 24 Time 19:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Pirates right-back Thabiso Monyane is doubtful for Wednesday’s match due to injury.

Riveiro might not worry too much about the defender’s absence as Bandile Shandu is ready to step in.

Striker Evidence Makgopa is ruled out after sustaining an injury during pre-season.

Marumo Gallants

Marumo Gallants coach Romain Folz will have to plan without midfielder Lebohang Mabotja who was injured in their last match.

Thabo Mnyamane is also battling fitness issues and will not take part in this game.

Match Preview

Gallants have recorded four draws in this campaign and would be pushing for their first win of the season.

Amid their drawing streak, they have managed to score three goals.

They now come up against a Pirates side struggling upfront where striker Bienvenu Eva Nga is under fire from supporters who have been consistently booing him.

The last time Pirates and Gallants met saw the Soweto giants winning 2-1 while the reverse fixture ended in a 0-0 draw.