Orlando Pirates vs Maritzburg United Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

Orlando Pirates continue with their bid to end the season in the Premier Soccer League top-two when they host Maritzburg United on Tuesday.

The Soweto giants are still within a chance to finish the reason as runners-up to champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Maritzburg clash is the first of the remaining three games they are left to play and if they win all, they will sign off on position two, provided they boost their goal difference with four more goals.

Currently seventh on the table, Pirates would go better than Cape Town City who are on second spot and could become the season’s runners-up to Masadawana.

After failing to book a spot to play in Africa next season via winning the Confederation Cup, claiming position two or three is now the Buccaneers' possible ticket to play continental football next season.

It would also boost the chances of interim co-coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids being appointed as permanent coaches.

But for now, the objective of 12th-placed Maritzburg will be to climb two rungs up the standings should they win by a three-goal margin on Tuesday.

With the Team of Choice having little to play for, that could come as an advantage for Pirates.

Game Orlando Pirates vs Maritzburg United Date Tuesday, May 24, 2022 Time 19:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

It is to be seen if Pirates coaches might consider striker Frank Mhango to boost their attacking options in such a crucial moment.

Since the Malawi international announced he will not be part of Pirates next season, Mhango has not been selected to at least even appear on the bench in their last four games.

The Buccaneers have no suspended player going into this match and Vincent Pule could play his first league match since October 2021 after recovering from a thigh injury.

Maritzburg United welcome back midfielder Travis Graham who was suspended for their last match against Baroka FC.

That’s some encouraging news for coach Ernst Middendorp having back his player who has started 21 league matches this term.

Match Preview

Pirates go into Tuesday’s match having lost their last league game away at TS Galaxy and they have not recorded victory in their last three matches in what threatened to derail their top-two ambitions.

The Maritzburg game also comes after three straight Confederation Cup assignments.

Maritzburg have established themselves as a stubborn side on any day and the Team of Choice is one of the three teams to beat champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the PSL this season.

Recently, Maritzburg beat Royal AM who are also vying for a top-two finish and that would make Pirates wary of their opponents.

The reverse fixture between Pirates and Middendorp's side ended 0-0 in October 2021.