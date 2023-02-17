Orlando Pirates vs Maritzburg United Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

Bucs are riding high on confidence after a successful Nedbank Cup outing against All Stars and hope to silence the Team of Choice

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro will be happy with nothing less than three points when they host relegation-threatened Maritzburg United on Friday evening at the Orlando Stadium.

After bagging the MTN8 and sustaining their challenge for the Nedbank Cup, Bucs will want to finish the Premier Soccer League season on a high by qualifying for the Caf Champions League.

They will, however, not find it easy against the Team of Choice. Their tactician Fadlu Davids insisted the team will give their best to stay in South African top-flight football and he has a little bit of insight into the Sea Robbers, having spent most of last season as part of the coaching set-up there.

Maritzburg lost their Nedbank Cup game against Kaizer Chiefs 2-0 but put up a decent fight that impressed their fans.

However, they won't find it easy against Riveiro's side, who are hungry for success.

Game Orlando Pirates vs Maritzburg United Date Friday, February 17 Time 19:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Thembinkosi Lorch was Orlando Pirates' star performer as they dispatched All Stars in the Nedbank Cup on Saturday.

It was a decent return for the attacker who had been out of action for five months owing to an injury. Lorch's return is welcome and Bucs faithful can only hope the experienced Bafana star can help Pirates secure the victory.

Captain Innocent Maela has served his suspension and is expected to be involved on Friday night. He missed the match against All Stars after accumulating four yellow cards.

Whether or not Cameroon striker and January signing Souaibou Marou will make his Pirates debut is a wait-and-see. According to Mandla Ncikazi, the Indomitable Lion has taken time to settle.

With Pirates' coach, Jose Riveiro suspended, Fadlu Davids can take full advantage of the touchline and ensure the players understand his tactics well especially when the match is ongoing.

Having coached most players at the current Bucs team, Davids might be aware of the approach his former team might employ.

Match Preview

Amadou Soukouna scored the lone goal to ensure Maritzburg won the last meeting between the two sides at Harry Gwala Stadium by a solitary goal.

Pirates will be aiming to avenge the loss and boost their chances of finishing the season in the top two.

Bucs have won five matches at Orlando Stadium this season, managing two draws and losing three of the 10 PSL matches they have played. Their most recent loss was against leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Team of Choice have lost in both last two visits to Orlando Stadium in the 2020/21 campaign they lost 2-0 and last season fell 4-1.