Orlando Pirates vs Maritzburg United: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

The Buccaneers are hoping to continue their dominance over the Team of Choice, who have been in top form lately

are set to host in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday.

The Buccaneers are wounded after being booted out of the 2019 Telkom Knockout Cup by their archrivals in the Soweto Derby clash over the weekend.

Rhulani Mokwena will be keen to ensure Pirates register their second successive victory in the league having defeated in their last game in the competition.

They will face a Maritzburg side which is brimming with confidence after booking its place in the Telkom Knockout semi-finals following a win over Highlands Park on Friday.

Eric Tinkler's side is enjoying a five-match winning run across all competitions and the Team of Choice will be hoping to record their fourth consecutive league victory against Pirates.

Game Orlando Pirates vs Maritzburg United Date Tuesday, November 5 Time 7:30 pm SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be live on SuperSport 4.

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SS4

Squad & Team News

Pirates will be without Mthokozisi Dube's services with the full-back set to serve his suspension after being sent off in the quarter-final clash with Chiefs.

Mokwena is expected to hand Frank Mhango a starting berth after the Malawian forward impressed in the Soweto Derby clash.

A victory over Maritzburg will boost Bucs' hopes of challenging for the PSL title this season as a win would move them from eighth spot to fourth place on the league standings depending on other results.

Meanwhile, Maritzburg have not reported any injuries ahead of this encounter as they look to maintain their impressive form.

Ex-Pirates coach Tinkler will look to Thabiso Kutumela, who will be keen to haunt his former side having netted three times in his last five games for the Team of Choice.

Maritzburg are currently placed ninth on the league standings and they will move into the top eight if they secure a victory in Soweto.

Match Preview

Despite having had a poor start to the season, Pirates are undefeated in their 17 league matches at home having registered eight draws and nine victories.

Goals are also flowing for the Soweto giants at Orlando Stadium having scored 11 times in their last five games and kept two clean sheets in the process.

On the other hand, Maritzburg snapped their four-match winless run on the road in the league when they defeated almost two weeks ago.

They also kept their second clean sheet on the road this season, but they will be concerned by the fact they scored only two goals in four away matches.

Article continues below

In head-to-head stats since the 2005/06 season, Maritzburg and Pirates have clashed in 26 league matches.

Bucs have dominated this fixture recording 13 victories compared to six for Maritzburg, while seven matches ended in draws.

Pirates collected four points from Maritzburg last season, as the two teams drew 0-0 in Soweto before Bucs won 1-0 in Pietermaritzburg.