Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

It is a battle of the traditional giants who have both been enduring a rough patch of form of late

Mamelodi Sundowns will be fighting to reclaim the top spot while Orlando Pirates continue with their chase of a Caf Champions League berth when the heavyweights clash in a Premier Soccer League showdown at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

After AmaZulu shot to the summit of the table following a 1-0 win over their Durban rivals Golden Arrows on Saturday to dislodge Sundowns from the top, that result raised the stakes for Sunday's big confrontation.

It also complicated Pirates' ambitions to play Champions League football next season which comes by ending the campaign in the top two.

Sundowns are now two points behind Usuthu but could take solace in that the leaders have played three games more than them.

As for the fifth-placed Pirates, they are 11 points behind AmaZulu and even if they win their three games in hand, they will still be two points short of Usuthu.

But victory over Sundowns will help them go fourth on the standings.

Arrows, who are in position three, and Swallows FC also pose as a threat to the Buccaneers' hopes of playing in Africa's premier club competition next term.

Game Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns Date Sunday, May 2 Time 15:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202/SABC 1

Squads & Team News

After Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer took a weakened side to Nigeria for last week's final Caf Confederation Cup Group A match against Enyimba, the big stars are are back for the Sundowns showdown.

Captain Happy Jele, Thulani Hlatshwhayo, Deon Hotto and Frank Mhango will be returning.

But goalkeepers Richard Ofori and Siyabonga Mpontshane are still out injured, a situation which saw Pirates play Enyimba without a substitute goalkeeper as reserve team goalie Elson Sithole is not registered for the Confederation Cup.

Thembinkosi Lorch is also still out injured as well as Zakhele Lepasa and DR Congo forward Jean-Marc Makusu, a situation that leaves the coach with Frank Mhango and Tshegofatso Mabaso as the only available forwards.

The Sundowns coaches indicated that striker Peter Shalulile will be back for the trip to Soweto after the Namibian missed their last two games with an ankle injury.

Attacker Gaston Sirino and Kenya international defender Brian Onyango were expected to undergo late fitness tests ahead of the Sundowns match.

Goalkeeper Kennedy has been ruled out with injury.

Match Preview

This clash between the traditional giants comes at a time when they are both off form.

That they would want to use this match to pick themselves up makes Sunday's confrontation a potential thriller.

Interestingly, Pirates and Sundowns have recorded similar results in their respective last five outings, each having managed a win, two draws and as many defeats across all competitions.

During the current spell, both sides scored five goals but more worrying for the Buccaneers is that they have conceded six times while the Brazilians have shipped in three goals.

Just over two weeks ago, the two sides clashed in the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals and Sundowns convincingly won 4-1.

With Pirates having also suffered a 1-0 defeat in the reverse PSL fixture on January 2, they would be keen to end Masandawana's dominance over them this season.