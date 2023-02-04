Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns meet in a competitive match again for the fourth time this season and they take their battle to Soweto.

Mamelodi Sundowns’ 14-match unbeaten run is under serious threat when they come up against Orlando Pirates in a Premier Soccer league match on Saturday.

Log leaders Sundowns are enjoying an incredible run of form, each week breaking their own records.

The Brazilians seem unstoppable but they now meet a determined Pirates, who have won their last three league matches.

Last week, Masandawana faced another stern test against Sekhukhune United, who were on a four-match winning run but they passed that challenge.

They would be hoping to make Pirates’ resurgence come to a halt on Saturday in this high-stakes clash where the Buccaneers have an opportunity to go second on the table.

If SuperSport drop points against Cape Ton City later on Saturday, Pirates will be in second, albeit 21 points behind Masandawana.

Pirates new signing Souaibou Marou is expected to make his debut on Saturday together with another January arrival Makhehlene Makhaula.

The Buccaneers announced defender Olisa Ndah and attacker Thembinkosi Lorch are nearing a return as the two have been recovering from injuries.

Right-back Thabiso Monyane is unlikely to feature due to injury but Bandile Shandu is there to step in.

Goalkeeper Richard Ofori is also unlikely to play although he has started training with the rest of the squad after battling fitness issues.

Expected to be back is central midfielder Miguel Timm who missed the last game with injury.

Sundowns will be without the suspended midfielder Marcelo Allende in their starting line-up.

The Chilean will start serving his two-match suspension after being red-carded against Sekhukhune United.

Back for the Brazilians is Themba Zwane, who was suspended for their last match and it is a huge boost that he returns for such a big match.

A number of Masandawana players remain on the sidelines due to fitness issues.

Terrence Mashego, Abdel Boutouil, Abubeker Nasir, Thabiso Kutumela, Rivaldo Coetzee and Lebohang Maboe have been struggling to get back to full fitness.

Match Preview

There are interesting statistics ahead of Saturday’s encounter between these two traditional giants.

While Masandawana have played two more league games than Pirates, they have won a whopping 17 matches against the Soweto giants’ eight victories which does not even count for half of Masandawana’s triumphs.

Rhulani Mokwena’s Sundowns have scored 38 goals while Pirates are on 19.

Pirates have, however, improved in attack after finding the back of the net nine times in their last three games.

The Brazilians have conceded seven goals and Pirates 13.

Saturday’s match will be the fourth time the two teams meet in a competitive match this season after drawing 0-0 in the MTN8 semi-finals, first leg before Pirates won 3-0 in the second leg.

But Masandawana got their revenge when they win 2-0 in their last meeting on December 30, 2022.