Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns: Kick-off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

Masandawana are desperate for maximum points in order to close the gap on Chiefs, but they will have to overcome an improving Bucs side

are set to lock horns with defending champions in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.

The Buccaneers seem to have finally rediscovered their mojo under coach Josef Zinnbauer as they are undefeated in their last five league matches.

They produced arguably their best performance of the season when they thumped 4-1 away in their most recent game last week.

Pirates will now face a Sundowns side which is in top form and is undefeated in its previous six league games.

A 0-0 draw against in their last league game was followed by a 2-1 win over 's USM Alger as Pitso Mosimane's side advanced to the Caf quarter-finals.

Game Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns Date Wednesday, January 15 Time 19:30

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will be screened live on SuperSport TV in .

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SS4

Pirates have no suspension concerns and they are yet to report any injuries ahead of their clash with their Gauteng rivals.

All eyes will be on the league's joint-top goalscorer, Frank Mhango, who grabbed a hat-trick against Polokwane and he will be looking to inspire Zinnbauer's side to a win in Soweto.

Bucs find themselves on sixth spot on the league standings and a win over Sundowns will take them to fifth spot, four points behind third-placed SuperSport United, who have played two extra games.

Meanwhile, Sundowns will be without attacking midfielder Themba Zwane, who is suspended, while attackers Jose Ali Meza, Mauricio Affonso and Phakamani Mahlambi are all out nursing injuries.

Mosimane will be hoping influential playmaker Gaston Sirino steps up to the plate and plays a key role in helping Masandawana secure a victory over the Buccaneers.

The Tshwane giants, who have a game in hand, are currently placed second on the league standings and they will cut ' lead to six points if they record a victory on Wednesday.

Match Preview

Pirates will be banking on their home form as they are undefeated in their previous 20 home league matches having won their last two games at Orlando Stadium.

Their visitors will be wary of Bucs attack with the Soweto giants having netted 11 goals in their five home games - defeating , Polokwane and Black in the process.

On the other hand, Sundowns have been inconsistent away from home in the league, but they managed to snap a three-match winless run when they defeated FC in their last game on the road.

Despite blowing hot and cold, Masandawana remain a free-scoring side on the road having netted six goals in their last three games and they have what it takes to hurt the hosts.

In head-to-head stats since 1985, Sundowns and Pirates have clashed in 69 league matches.

Masandawana have recorded 30 wins compared to 20 for Bucs, while 19 games have ended in draws.

Last season, their two league games failed to produce a winner as they drew 0-0 in Tshwane and another goalless draw followed in Soweto.