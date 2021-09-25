Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns: Kick-off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

It is an opportunity for the Buccaneers to a send a warning to fellow PSL title hopefuls by defeating Masandawana at Orlando Stadium

Orlando Pirates will be facing their biggest challenge thus far this season when they go head to head with Mamelodi Sundowns in a massive PSL match on Saturday.

Bucs dominated their last two matches - securing wins over Swallows FC and Chippa United as they maintained their unbeaten start to the current campaign and they placed fourth on the league standings - two points behind leaders, Sundowns.

This encounter will test how far this Pirates team can go this season as they look to mount a serious challenge for the PSL title and they are also out to avenge their humiliating defeats from last season - losing 4-1 and 3-0 to Masandawana.

Sundowns remain a dominant force in South African football having stretched their unbeaten run to 12 matches in the league (including last season's games) when they thrashed a hapless TS Galaxy side 3-0 at home last weekend.

The reigning PSL champions are also the only team that is yet to concede in the league this season, but their defence will be up against an in-form striker Tshegofatso Mabasa, who has netted in each of his last two games.

Game Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns Date Saturday, September 25 Time 15:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be shown live on SuperSport TV.

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Pirates' first-choice goalkeeper Richard Ofori remains a main injury concern for the Soweto giants and he is expected to miss the match, but the club has a capable replacement in Siyabonga Mpontshane, who started the team's last two games.

The four-time PSL champions will also be without their star midfielder Ben Motshwari after the club revealed that the influential midfield maestro was suspended after he was charged by police on Monday morning.

However, Pirates' co-interim coaches Fadlu Davids and Mandla Ncekazi will look to the team's blossoming midfield partnership of Abel Mabaso and Goodman Mosele, who both scored in Bucs' 3-1 win over Chippa last weekend.

Meanwhile, Lebohang Maboe remains on the sidelines as the attacking midfielder is currently nursing a long-term injury, but Sundowns have managed to cope without the Bafana Bafana international due to their strength in depth.

Haashim Domingo has made the most of Maboe's absence having grabbed an assist in Sundowns' victory over Galaxy, while Sibusiso Vilakazi's return from injury has boosted Sundowns co-head coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena's team selection.

The two local tacticians will be hoping that their star striker Peter Shalulile continues his scoring form having netted in his last two games and he also loves scoring against Pirates having scored in each of his last two matches against the Soweto giants.

Match Preview

In head-to-head stats since 1985, Sundowns and Pirates have clashed in 73 league matches.

Masandawana have been dominant having registered 32 wins compared to 21 for Bucs, while 20 matches have ended in draws.

Sundowns also have the upper hand when looking at their away record against Pirates having registered 17 wins, eight draws, and 11 defeats from 36 matches.

Last season, Masandawana collected six points from the Buccaneers - winning 1-0 at their home ground, Loftus Versfeld Stadium in January 2021, before securing a 3-0 victory over a Pirates at Orlando Stadium in May 2021.