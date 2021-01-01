Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs: Where Soweto Derby could be won or lost

Goal assesses the key contests on the pitch ahead of an eagerly anticipated encounter between Amakhosi and Bucs

Saturday will see two of the biggest football clubs in the country, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, clash in the Soweto Derby.

The two teams will be desperate for a win after dropping points in midweek with Pirates being held by TS Galaxy, while Chiefs fought back to hold Baroka FC.

Goal takes a look at where the titanic PSL encounter could be won or lost for either team:

Stop Mashiane & Ngcobo, Stop Chiefs

Chiefs have relied heavily on Happy Mashiane and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo during their current five-match unbeaten run and two youngsters have been delivering for the Glamour Boys.

Between them, Ngcobo and Mashiane have scored four of Amakhosi's last seven goals as the Soweto giants moved further away from the relegation zone and into the top eight on the league standings.

With Nurkovic yet to rediscover his goalscoring form and Lebogang Manyama blowing hot and cold, the burden of creativity and goalscoring has fallen on the young shoulders of Mashiane and Ngcobo.



Ngcobo is Amakhosi's top scorer with three goals in the league and he is usually at the heart of most of the team's attacks thanks to his impressive vision, creativity, and passing ability.

While Mashiane has caught the eye with exquisite ball control and finishing ability having netted twice and provided one assist.

Stellenbosch FC and Baroka FC were able to neutralize the threat of the two promising attacking midfielders in Chiefs' last two matches which they failed to win as they ended in draws.

Amakhosi resorted to playing long balls with Ngcobo and Mashiane unable to keep the ball on the ground and play their usual passing football.

Pirates need to find a way to stop the two South Africa youth international and the Buccaneers will effectively halt Chiefs' progress in the attacking third.

Thembinkosi Lorch Factor

On his day, Lorch is one of the best players in the country if not the best and Pirates will once again look to him when they face their biggest rivals.

Every time the Bafana Bafana international has played to the best of his ability he has inspired the Buccaneers to important victories this season.

Lorch came off the bench to change the complexion of the game and the score the winning goal in the MTN8 final against Bloemfontein Celtic in December 2020.

Ten days later, the 27-year-old player's solitary goal then earned Bucs a 1-0 victory over Sagrada Esperanca in the Caf Confederation Cup in Angola.



Furthermore, the man nicknamed Nyoso always brings his A-game to the Soweto Derby having scored four goals and provided three assists from 10 competitive matches against Chiefs.

Nyoso produced a Man of the Match performance in Pirates' emphatic 3-0 victory over Chiefs in the MTN8 semi-final first-leg match - grabbing an assist, before netting the third goal.

However, Lorch is yet to score in the league this season and the winger has been played out of position as an out and out striker lately with Tshegofatsho Mabasa, Frank Mhango and Zakhele Lepasa sidelined by injuries.

Chiefs will have to find a way to keep Pirates' talisman isolated and quiet, and half the job will be done.

Inexperienced midfield vs. accomplished midfielders

In Thabang Monare and Ben Motshwari, Pirates have one of the best two-man centre-midfield pairings in the PSL.

This is a PSL title-winning midfield partnership with the duo having helped Bidvest Wits clinch the 2016/17 league title with Monare being nominated for the PSL Midfielder of the Season.

The duo has rekindled their special midfield partnership at Pirates and Monare has slowly been hitting form in recent weeks having been named Man of the Match after Bucs' win over Maritzburg United last weekend.

On Saturday, Motshwari and Monare will face off against the pairing of Daniel Cardoso and Njabulo Blom or Darrel Matsheke.

Cardoso has been deployed in an unfamiliar position as a holding midfielder in recent weeks by coach Gavin Hunt and the Soweto Derby will be his biggest test.

The versatile defender has been partnered with either 21-year-old Blom or 20-year-old Matsheke, who is in his debut season in the PSL.

After a poor start to the season, Hunt tweaked the midfield around, putting his faith in the abovementioned trio and the gamble paid off during Amakhosi' current unbeaten run.



Things could go wrong for Chiefs if they get beat by Pirates in the midfield zone on the day.