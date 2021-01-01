Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs: Two players who could do with a big Soweto derby performance

Big games call for big players - both Amakhosi and the Buccaneers have those players, but will we see them on Saturday is the question?

In a season in which Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs have battled for consistency, both of the Soweto giants could do with a bit more from players who should be talismanic figures at their respective clubs.

Ahead of South African football’s most popular contest between the two Soweto giants at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (15H30), Chiefs and Pirates have both been in patchy form. Bucs are fifth on the table with 22 points, while Amakhosi are seventh and four points further back.

With Mamelodi Sundowns having reached the 30 point mark already, both Soweto clubs are already well off the pace if they hope to be in the title race come May.

Individual mistakes have proven costly, especially for Chiefs. Another issue which both clubs are suffering from is a shyness in front of goal – both teams are amongst the lowest scorers in the top eight – Chiefs have netted 14 times in 14 games, Pirates have 15 goals from 14 matches.

Of course injuries and illnesses have not helped. The Sea Robbers have struggled upfront with the likes of Gabadinho Mhango, Zakhele Lepasa and Tshegofatso Mabasa barely having played this season. In Chiefs’ case they’ve gone long periods without Samir Nurkovic and Khama Billiat.

But teams cannot rely on a couple of players to score goals, especially at big clubs where they have depth in the squad. Other players – attacking midfielders need to chip in as well, and this is an area both clubs have struggled with.

Two former Premier Soccer League Players of the Season

Based on their output in previous seasons, two players in particular – Thembinkosi Lorch for Pirates and Lebogang Manyama for Chiefs, have under-performed this season and could do with a big game on Saturday to reinstate their respective statuses. Certainly, if a Bafana Bafana squad were picked this week, one would not expect either one to be in it.

Manyama has featured in 12 league games and has scored two goals and provided two assists; not the worst stats, but also not great for a player of his stature. It was after all in the 2016/ 17 season that Manyama top-scored in the league with 13 goals for Cape Town City and was named the PSL Footballer of the Season.





Following that his move to Turkey never worked out and a motor vehicle accident in his first season with Chiefs also set him back. At 30-years-old now Manyama should

just about be in his prime and needs to start improving his stats if Chiefs are to win trophies. We all know he is capable of it.

Lorch meanwhile has played 10 league games for the Buccaneers this season and has not scored a single league goal although he does have three assists as well as two goals in the MTN8 and one in the Caf Champions League to his name.





He also struggled for goals last season. But before that, in the 2018/19 campaign, Lorch was in scintillating form and scored 15 times in all competitions and was the PSL's Player of the Season.

In the absence of Pirates’ injured strikers, the 27-year-old has been starting upfront of late and needs to start delivering. And Bucs fans will be hoping he can take inspiration from earlier this season when he netted against Chiefs in the second leg of the MTN8.