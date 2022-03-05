Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates resume their rivalry when they clash at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

The two Soweto giants battle each other in this Premier Soccer League title race which appears headed to Chloorkop as Mamelodi Sundowns enjoy an 18-point lead.

But there is still a Caf Champions League berth for next season to play for both Chiefs and Pirates.

They still stand chances of achieving that with both teams a point behind second-placed Royal AM.

Chiefs are third on the table and are better than fourth-placed Pirates on goal difference.

Amakhosi have played three games fewer than their traditional foes.

Game Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs Date Saturday, March 5 Time 15:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202/SABC 1

Squads & Team News

Backpagepix

Pirates will be without suspended midfielder Goodman Mosele who picked his fourth yellow card in the 0-0 draw against Cape Town City on Wednesday.

What could also complicate matters in Pirates’ engineroom is the possible absence of Thembinkosi Lorch who is doubtful for this match.

Lorch missed the Cape Town City match after getting injured in their Caf Confederation Cup win over Royal Leopards, a match he lasted 68 minutes.

Goalkeeper Richard Ofori is still out injured but has started training and is edging close to returning.

Attacker Vincent Pule is also slowly regaining his fitness and is expected back in three weeks' time.

backpagepix

Kaizer Chiefs will be without forward Samir Nurkovic who is suspended after being yellow-carded in their last game against Baroka FC.

That could see coach Stuart Baxter starting striker Leonardo Castro to form the ‘CBD’ combination with Khama Billiat and Keagan Dolly.

Chiefs will also go into battle without left-back Sifiso Hlanti and Cole Alexander who are both injured.

Match Preview

Chiefs go into this match with derby bragging rights after they edged Pirates 2-1 in the reverse fixture in November 2021.

Keagan Dolly would be keen to recreate his exploits of that match in which he grabbed a brace.

Linda Mntambo was on target for Pirates but has not featured in a single competitive game in 2022.

The Buccaneers go into this match on the backdrop of failing to win their last two league games which ended in draws against Cape Town City and Golden Arrows.

Those two games are part of a five-game league run which also includes two wins and a defeat.

Article continues below

The Pirates coaches might be emphasising consistency after the team recorded a resounding 6-2 Caf Confederation Cup win over Royal Leopards last Sunday, before being held 0-0 by City at home three days later.

Their opponents Chiefs are coming from a 1-0 league win over Baroka FC and have three victories, a draw and a defeat in their last five PSL matches.