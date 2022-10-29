Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

The two Soweto giants will be at FNB Stadium to meet for the first time this season in what is the major highlight of the weekend's fixtures

Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs will renew their rivalry in a Premier Soccer League confrontation on Saturday.

It is the biggest fixture on the South African football calendar and for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic struck, the Soweto Derby will be played before a capacity crowd.

Separated by just one point, fourth-placed Pirates are a rung above Amakhosi.

Both the traditional giants are bidding to stay close to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns who have six points more than the Buccaneers.

Pirates and Chiefs go into this match on the backdrop of experiencing contrasting fortunes in recent matches.

The Buccaneers have not lost in their last four games and recorded convincing victories in their last two outings, including beating Sundowns 3-0 in the MTN8 semi-finals last weekend.

On the other hand, Amakhosi have not tasted victory in the last three matches and were eliminated from the MTN8 by AmaZulu six days ago.

But Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane will be hoping their form will not count on Saturday while Pirates would want to build on their momentum.

Game Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs Date Saturday, October 29 Time 15:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202/SABC 1

Squads & Team News

Pirates will be without central midfielder Miguel Timm who is suspended for this match after accumulating four yellow cards.

Timm has been one of the most consistent players in this Buccaneers squad and the suspension delays his maiden Soweto Derby appearance.

Goodman Mosele, Ben Motshwari or Thabang Monare could step in for Timm.

Attackers Thembinkosi Lorch and Vincent Pule are ruled out of Saturday’s match with long-term injuries.

Goalkeeper Richard Ofori is a doubt although he was pictured participating in full training this week.

Chiefs striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana’s availability is clouded by uncertainty after he limped off in last weekend’s MTN8 clash against AmaZulu.

Goalkeeper and captain Itumeleng Khune is also a doubt with injury as Bruce Bvuma and Brandon Petersen have been exchanged in the past few games.

Match Preview

Week in, week out, Zwane has been complaining about both his defence and strikeforce where there are glaring shortcomings.

The Amakhosi coach has repeatedly been saying they are fixing these departments but there haven’t been significant improvements.

It is to be seen if they will bury their weaknesses and rise to stun Pirates.

The Buccaneers, on the other hand, have a solid defence that has conceded six goals in 12 league games.

Of late, their strikers have started to fire although Pirates still have scored fewer league goals than Chiefs.

Amakhosi carry the derby bragging rights going into Saturday’s game.

They completed a double over Pirates last season, registering 2-1 wins in both league fixtures.