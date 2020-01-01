Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs: Kick-off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

Fireworks are expected as the Soweto giants meet for the 70th time in a cup competition at Orlando Stadium

are set to play host to their archrivals in the 2020 MTN8 semi-final first-leg match on Saturday.

A place in the final of the first cup competition of the season is at stake as the two Soweto giants look to end their trophy droughts.

Pirates, who won their last trophy in 2014, reached the MTN8 semi-finals after defeating 1-0 in the quarter-finals.

This will be coach Josef Zinnbauer's second Soweto Derby and he will be determined to secure his maiden win over Chiefs.

However, Chiefs will not be pushovers as the Glamour Boys are desperate to end their five-year trophy drought having defeated 2-1 in the last eight.

Coach Gavin Hunt will be keen to mastermind a win over Pirates in what will be his first Soweto Derby encounter, with the two teams set to clash in the second-leg match on November 8.

Game Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs Date Saturday, October 31 Time 15:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be shown live on SuperSport TV and SABC.

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport's channel 202 & SABC 1

Squads & Team News

Pirates have injury concerns with their star striker Frank Mhango having picked up a knock in the midweek draw against Stellenbosch FC and he is doubtful for the Soweto Derby.

Zinnbauer's side could also be without striker Tshegofatso Mabasa and left-back Bongani Sam, who have been nursing injuries.

The German mentor will look to deadly forward Terrence Dzvukamanja, who scored the winning goal against Cape Town City in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Chiefs have been boosted by the availability of Eric Mathoho, Dumisani Zuma and Kgotso Moleko, who have recovered from their respective injuries.

However, Hunt has explained that the trio is only fit enough to make the bench, while striker Samir Nurkovic remains sidelined with an injury.

Lebogang Manyama is the dangerman for Amakhosi with the midfielder having netted the only goal of the match in the last Soweto Derby clash which Chiefs won 1-0 in a league game last February.

Match Preview

Pirates are undefeated in their last six competitive matches having recorded four successive wins and two draws.

The Buccaneers are also unbeaten in their previous six home games across all competitions - registering three draws and three victories.

While Chiefs have been inconsistent in their last four competitive matches having registered one draw, two wins and one defeat.

However, Amakhosi are undefeated in their last two away games across all competitions - recording one draw and one victory.

In head-to-head stats since 1970, Pirates and Chiefs have met in 69 cup matches.

Amakhosi have the upper hand having secured 30 wins compared to Bucs' 19 victories, while 17 games ended in a draw and three matches have been abandoned.

The last time the two teams met in a cup competition, Chiefs won 4-2 on penalties following a 2-2 draw in the Telkom Knockout quarter-final match in November 2019.