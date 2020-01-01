Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs: Kick-off, TV channel, live scores, squad news and preview

The Buccaneers are seeking revenge against Amakhosi, who are keen to get their league title bid back on track

are set to renew their rivalry with in a massive Premier Soccer League ( ) match on Saturday.



The Buccaneers are looking to blow the title race wide open by recording their seventh consecutive league victory, this time against their Soweto rivals.

Josef Zinnbauer, who will be taking charge of his maiden Soweto Derby clash, is also hoping to become the first Pirates coach to win seven league games in a row in the PSL era.

However, Bucs will take on a wounded and dangerous Chiefs side which is desperate for victory in order return to winning ways, having recorded two successive defeats.

Zinnbauer's German compatriot, Ernst Middendorp has taken charge of seven Soweto Derby competitive matches and he will be eager to maintain his unbeaten record against Bucs.

Game Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs Date Saturday, February 29 Time 15:30

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will be screened live on SuperSport TV and SABC in .

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SS4/SABC 1

Middendorp has no injury and suspension concerns as he looks to mastermind his fourth victory over Pirates as a Chiefs coach, while the other four games ended in draws.

The veteran tactician will be hoping that Samir Nurkovic, who netted in the 3-2 Soweto Derby win in the first round, inspires Amakhosi to another victory over their archrivals.

The Glamour Boys have only completed a league double (home and away wins in one season) over Bucs on one occasion in the PSL era and it was during the 2005/06 season with Middendorp at the helm which was his first stint with Chiefs.

However, Middendorp's side has been criticized for their reliance on set-pieces to score and it will be interesting to see whether they will come up with a different approach to counter Pirates' fast-flowing football under Zinnbauer.





Chiefs are currently sitting at the top of the league standings and they will stretch their lead to seven points with a victory over Pirates with second-placed inactive in the competition this weekend.

Pirates are expected to welcome back their influential central midfielder Ben Motshwari from injury, but defender Abel Mabaso remains out injured.

Zinnbauer will be banking on Frank Mhango's scoring form with the attacker having netted twice this season and he could be key to a victory over the PSL log leaders.

The 49-year-old tactician will be looking to join Ruud Krol, Julio Cesar Leal, and Augusto Palacios, who won their first Soweto Derby as Bucs coaches.

Pirates find themselves in third spot on the league standings and a victory will take them into second place - three points behind Chiefs, who have a game in hand.

Match Preview

Pirates are undefeated in their last 23 matches as hosts which is the longest undefeated home record in the league at the moment having recorded nine draws and 14 victories.

The unbeaten run includes a 2-1 win over Chiefs from last season and they are also enjoying a five-match winning streak.

On the other hand, Chiefs have been struggling on the road lately including their recent defeat to in the Nedbank Cup Last 16 match.



However, they did snap their three-match winless run on the road in the league when they defeated Lamontville in their last away match.

Article continues below

In head-to-head stats since 1985, Chiefs and Pirates have clashed in 68 league matches.

Amakhosi have the upper hand having recorded 25 wins compared to 15 for Bucs, while 28 matches have ended in draws.

Chiefs also ended their nine-match winless run in the league against Pirates when they won 3-2 earlier this season.