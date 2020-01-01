Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs: Could defensive frailties decide Soweto derby?

Both teams have already used two goalkeepers and made several changes to their defensive line-ups in the three matches played so far this season

Both and have had issues in defence as these two giants of South African football get ready to meet once more, this time in an MTN8 semi-final first leg clash at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Its still early days in the season and so one should be a little weary of reading too much into a situation.

That said, in the heat of a derby battle, things tend to be amplified and any weaknesses or vulnerabilities could be capitalised on.

Going into the derby, both sides have had mixed fortunes and although there have been some promising signs, at the same time, neither team has been overly convincing. Chiefs have won two games and lost one, while Pirates have won one and drawn two.

No doubt both sets of technical teams will have been hard at work analysing the opposition this week. And they may well be looking at possible defensive frailties.

Starting with Chiefs, they've used two goalkeepers so far, with Daniel Akpeyi having replaced Itumeleng Khune after his blunders in the 0-3 defeat to . In the middle of the defence, Daniel Cardoso has become a mainstay but is missing his partner Eric Mathoho through injury.

That's resulted in Ramahlwe Mphahlele being shifted from right-back to the centre, as well as Siyabonga Ngezana being brought into the team, and although both are good players, the combinations still look a bit unsettled.

It's full-back, though, which is probably a bigger concern for coach Gavin Hunt; apart from the versatile Reeve Frosler, no one has really stood up and the left-back spot in particular has seen a lot of chop and changing - not only this season but also in the previous campaign as well.

In short, its hard to clearly see which players make up Chiefs' strongest, first-choice defence.

Looking at Pirates, coach Josef Zinnbauer also seems to be struggling to find consistency. The signing of Bafana Bafana skipper Thulani Hlatshwayo from was a great one, but seems to have left Pirates captain Happy Jele unsettled.

Zinnbauer has been alternating between Jele, Hlatshwayo and Ntsikelelo Nyauza and talked this week about picking certain options to suit the opposition. While one can perhaps see the German's point, such an approach could have the effect of keeping his players on edge, not knowing if they're in the coach's plan from one match to the next.

Certainly there have been some shaky moments for Pirates in defence and there were several moments in the 1-1 midweek draw against Stellenbosch when the Bucs defence (Hlatshwayo and Jele were playing together, with Nyauza at right-back) looked particularly vulnerable against the speedy attackers from the Cape.

Pirates have also used two goalkeepers already this term with newly-signed Richard Ofori having replaced Wayne Sandilands in the last game, and while Ofori's class is undoubted, he may still need a little time to settle into his new surroundings and to get on the same page as his defence.

Certainly both sides have attackers capable of taking advantage of any mistakes at the back and with things a little unsettled in defence, we might hopefully have have nice open derby game - which is not always the case in this tense encounter - with goals not in short supply.

Saturday's game kicks off at 15:00 and will be followed by the second leg match on Sunday, November 8.