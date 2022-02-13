Orlando Pirates vs JS Saoura Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad new

Orlando Pirates interim co-coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids’ credentials will come under the spotlight again when the Soweto giants kick off their Caf Confederation Cup group stage campaign against JS Saoura at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

Since Josef Zinnbauer left Pirates in August 2021, Ncikazi and Davids have been scrutinised to see if they are the right men to steer the Buccaneers ship to glory.

So far, they have managed to keep their hopes of qualifying for next season's Caf Champions League alive too, well as reaching the Confederation Cup group phase.

Since Pirates lifted the 1996 Caf Super Cup, they have struggled to conquer Africa and it is to be seen if the co-coaches would be able to inspire the club to end a continental trophy drought.

That bid to finally claim a continental trophy continues in this group which also includes Royal Leopards of Swaziland and Libyan outfit Al-Ittihad.

Starting the group campaign with a win would be crucial to the Buccaneers to set the tone ahead of other matches in this pool.

Game Orlando Pirates vs JS Saoura Date Sunday, December 13 Time 18:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Star attacker Vincent Pule has been training with the rest of the squad and was expected to be back from injury but he has been ruled out of Sunday’s match.

The club says he is not yet match fit after getting injured in early October 2021.

Also not available is goalkeeper Richard Ofori, who picked up a groin injury during international duty for Ghana against Bafana Bafana five months ago.

The goalkeeper has, however, started training and in his absence, Siyabonga Mphontshane has been the first-choice keeper

It is yet to be seen if the Pirates coaches will start Frank Mhango upfront on Sunday after the Malawi international proved his qualities at the recently-ended 2021 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon.

The Algerians' right-back Oussama Meddahi who celebrates his birthday on Valentine’s Day is doubtful for this match because of an injury suffered in early December 2021.

There is also uncertainty over midfielder Mohamed Daoud, who has been on the sidelines with injury.

Match Preview

This is the first-ever meeting between Pirates and Saoura who will be playing a South African team for the first time.

The Algerians arrived in Johannesburg having not tasted defeat in their last six games, all Ligue 1 games, and that is the perfect form their Tunisian coach Kais Yakoubi needed going into Sunday's encounter.

Pirates, on the other hand, have won their last three matches while drawing one and losing the other in their last five assignments.

The Buccaneers are the more experienced side when it comes to continental football as compared to Saoura who have only participated in Africa in the 2017 Caf Champions League, the same competition during the 2018/19 season as well as the ongoing Confederation Cup.