Orlando Pirates vs Highlands Park: Kick-off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

The Buccaneers will be looking to secure their second win in a row over the Lions of the North

will be aiming for their second win on the trot in the Premier Soccer League ( ) when they host on Saturday evening at Orlando Stadium.

The Soweto giants are in high spirits after bagging a crucial win over the reigning PSL champions, on Wednesday night.

Under coach Josef Zinnbauer, the Buccaneers have claimed three wins plus a single draw against Bloemfontein and will be gunning for continuity at home.

On the other hand, the same cannot be said about coach Owen Da Gama’s men who are experiencing a slump in terms of form following their two losses in a row.

The Lions of the North suffered defeats at the hands of and Stellenbosh FC in less than a week and conceding seven goals in two matches remain a concern for ‘ODG’.

Game Orlando Pirates vs Highlands Park Date Saturday, January 18 Time 18:00

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will be screened live on SuperSport TV in .

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SS4

The Buccaneers have not reported any suspensions heading into the encounter and the German manager will target a win in front of the home crowds.

Pirates are also looking to consolidate their top five spot as they have 27 points from 17 games and the new coach will look to stabilize the defence after keeping a clean sheet against the Brazilians.

Moreover, striker Gabadinho Mhango has seemingly adjusted quickly under the former Karlsruhe manager and will want to find his name on the scoresheet once again.

Meanwhile, the Tembisa-based club is under pressure to move up the log table as they sit eighth on the table with 23 points from 18 matches.

With rumours recently suggesting the former Bafana Bafana assistant coach has resigned from his role, the MTN8 finalists swiftly refuted the claims but the experienced manager will need to turn the corner as soon as possible.

On the other hand, Da Gama will look to inspire his men such as Lindokuhle Mbatha and remind his men of their 1-0 victory in the first round of the Wafa Wafa competition.

Match Preview

Out of the four matches where Zinnbauer has led the 2018/19 PSL runners-up at home, Pirates have secured two wins in Soweto and they will be targeting another three points.

Pirates will also bank on their fine run at home where they have scored 12 goals in their six games – thus overcoming , Polokwane and Black in the process.

Article continues below

Shifting the focus to the first-round clash, the Soweto giants claimed a 1-0 win courtesy of Tshegofatso Mabasa’s strike at Makhulong Stadium and the visitors will look for revenge.

For the former National First Division (NFD) champions, sitting in mid-table doesn’t bode well with their ambitions of protecting their spot in the top-flight considering the fact they once occupied a spot in the top four.

The two sides have locked horns on five occasions in the league dating back to the 2016/17 campaign and four clashes have ended in draws whilst one win was registered by the hosts.