Orlando Pirates vs Golden Arrows Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

The Buccaneers are back at home after two matches in Limpopo where they experienced mixed fortunes

will be looking to bounce back from last Sunday's Premier Soccer League setback in Venda when they host at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.

Fresh from a shocking 2-0 loss to Black at Thohoyandou Stadium, their biggest and second defeat of the season, the defeat came after dismissing another Limpopo side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila 3-0 at the same venue four days earlier.

But they lost a bit of ground in their title bid after succumbing to Leopards and would be keen to get back on track.

It was a second defeat in five league games for Pirates after also losing 1-0 to in their first match of 2021.

Now placed fifth on the log and nine points behind leaders Sundowns, they have an opportunity to cover ground by beating Arrows.

But it could prove to be a tricky affair as they come up against Abafana Bes'thende who are one level above them and yet to taste defeat this season.

Game Orlando Pirates vs Golden Arrows Date Wednesday, January 20 Time 17:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport's channel 202

Squads & Team News

It is not yet clear if Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer will play defender Ntsikelelo Nyauza whose availability is uncertain after he lasted just 42 minutes before being forced out with an injury during the defeat by Leopards.

Nyauza was already an injury worry going into this match after he was also injured in the 3-0 win over Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila seven days ago.

The centre-back's availability will be good news for Zinnabauer as the Soweto giants would be eager to be tight at the back.

If he fails to recover, Happy Jele or Innocence Maela could step in. Forwards Zakhele Lepasa and Tshegofatso Mabasa, as well as defender Abel Mabaso, are still out with long-term injuries.

No injury or illness setback has so far been confirmed from the Arrows camp.

Going into this match with a clean bill of health would be a huge plus for coach Mandla Ncikazi.

Match Preview

This is a match between sides that still have chances of winning the league title although Arrows have been rarely mentioned in that breath.

Victory for Pirates will get them back to fourth position on the standings and will come six points behind Sundowns.

If second-placed Swallows FC beat on the same day, they assume the lead with eight points more than the Buccaneers.

A win for Arrows will see them unmoved from fourth spot where they are currently sitting but will remain close to the leading pack.

Abafana Bes'thende are one of only three teams yet to taste defeat this season.

They have four victories and six draws in this campaign under Ncikazi who has surprisingly guided them to a commendable run.

With striker Knox Mutizwa struggling to reproduce the form that saw him being their top performer last season, midfielder Velemseni Ndwandwe has been their best attacker with four goals in 11 league games.

Another midfielder Nduduzo Sibiya has managed three strikes in seven appearances.

That makes Arrows boast better attacking stats than Pirates whose top scorers are Frank Mhango, Mabasa, Vincent Pule and Fortune Makaringe who share two goals each.

The last meeting between Pirates and Arrows ended 0-0 at Sugar Ray Zulu in March 2020.

But the Soweto giants could draw confidence from the fact that they last lost to Arrows in 2017 when they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat away in Durban.

Also, Pirates have been dominant over the KwaZulu-Natal side with 17 wins in the teams' 30 league meetings.

Five matches have been in favour of Arrows while eight have ended in draws.