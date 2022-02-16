Orlando Pirates vs Golden Arrows Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Orlando Pirates will target their third Premier Soccer League win in a row when they come up against bogey side Golden Arrows at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.

Since losing 4-1 against log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, the Buccaneers have registered two straight top-flight wins – 2-1 against Marumo Gallants and another 2-1 result against AmaZulu.

They also managed to beat Usuthu 1-0 in the Nedbank Cup Round of 32 fixture on February 6 courtesy of a goal scored by Deon Kavendji.

Last Sunday, Pirates started their campaign in the Caf Confederation Cup Group B matches with a 2-0 win against Algerian side JS Saoura with the goals coming from Happy Jele and Bandile Shandu.

Unlike Pirates, Arrows are winless in their last three matches and they will be keen to return to winning ways.

Since defeating Chippa United 2-1 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on December 4, 2021, Abafana Bes’thende have registered three straight top-flight draws – 0-0 against Royal AM, 1-1 against TS Galaxy, and 2-2 against Swallows.

Game Orlando Pirates vs Golden Arrows Date Wednesday, February 16 Time 19:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News The Buccaneers have a full squad to pick from and they have also received a major boost with the return of two key defenders Happy Jele and Paseka Mako, who were both serving bans but are now available for the game. The Soweto-based giants will also be more than happy to welcome forward Thembinkosi Lorch, who has missed a couple of matches in the early stages of the season owing to injury. Lorch was the key player for the Buccaneers as they strolled past JS Saoura in their group stage opener and he will be determined to make up for lost time in the home fixture. Other players Pirates will bank on for the much-needed victory include winger Deon Hotto, right-back Shandu, left-back Paseka Mako, Olisa Ndah, Jele while goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane will likely keep his spot between the sticks. Meanwhile, Arrows have also not reported any injury concerns and will most likely hand a debut to Lesotho international Motebang Sera, who signed for the team in the January transfer window. Arrows will rely on midfielder Pule Mmodi, who has enjoyed a good run of form throughout the season to get something from the away fixture.

Match Preview

The last meeting between the two sides ended in a 0-0 draw at Princess Magogo Stadium on November 20, 2021. Arrow's last win against Pirates came in February 2021 when they won 2-0 at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium.

However, they have only celebrated one victory at Orlando Stadium, which dates back as far as October 2015. During the last 14 meetings at Orlando Stadium, Pirates have managed nine wins; there have been four draws with Arrows managing one win.

Article continues below

Pirates will head into the fixture sitting second on the 16-team table with 30 points from 19 matches, 18 fewer than champions Sundowns, who have played two matches more. Pirates have so far won seven matches, drawn nine, and lost three.

Meanwhile, Abafana Bes’thende are placed 10th on the table with 21 points from 16 matches. The KwaZulu-Natal-based outfit has collected four wins, nine draws, and three defeats.