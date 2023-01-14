Orlando Pirates vs Golden Arrows Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

The Buccaneers are back home and they will be trying to ease their worries when they host Abafana Bes’thende

Orlando Pirates face the tricky challenge of Golden Arrows when they welcome the KwaZulu-Natal outfit in a Premier Soccer League match at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Pirates have lost their last three league games and that has seen pressure mounting on coach Jose Roveiro and his men.

Placed ninth on the table, the Soweto giants will be facing Arrows who are two rungs above them.

The Buccaneers are keen to bounce back to winning ways and cover the gap as they now have 21 points fewer than log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

That has arguably brought an end to their hopes of ending an 11-year league title drought.

Now, unpredictable Arrows stand in their way and it is a hurdle Riveiro would want to seamlessly get past.

Game Orlando Pirates vs Golden Arrows Date Saturday, January 14 Time 15:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Backpagepix

Pirates announced on their website that the availability of Thabiso Monyane is in doubt after the right-back picked up a knock in training.

That saw him miss last week’s trip to Cape Town City and in his absence, Bandile Shandu has stepped in.

Left-back Tebogo Tlolane is back after recovering from injury.

Still out for Pirates are goalkeeper Richard Ofori while his understudy Siyabonga Mpontshane is doubtful, making Siphoe Chaine likely to start again and deputised by Kopano Thuntsane.

Centre-back Olisa Ndah is still out injured together with Thembinkosi Lorch.

Backpagepix

Arrows coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi will be without midfielder Siyabonga Khumalo who is serving his last match of suspension.

Khumalo was red-carded against Kaizer Chiefs on New Year’s Eve and missed last week’s victory over SuperSport United.

Match Preview

While Pirates have lost their last three league games, Arrows are coming back from a morale-boosting win over second-placed SuperSport.

That makes Abafana Bes’thende tricky opponents who could upset the Buccaneers in Soweto.

The Buccaneers could, however, draw confidence from the fact that they beat Arrows 2-0 in the reverse fixture away at Princess Magogo Stadium in October.

It was a match in which Kermit Erasmus and Monnpule Saleng combined to hurt Arrows with the latter grabbing a brace while the former provided the two assists.

But that combination has now gone cold in recent matches after it looked promising and was also instrumental in knocking Sundowns out of the MTN8.

Pirates have been facing challenges upfront, struggling for goals and they would want to improve on that on Saturday.