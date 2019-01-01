Orlando Pirates vs Golden Arrows: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

The Buccaneers will attempt to end their five-match winless streak when they take on Steve Komphela's charges on Wednesday night

Orlando Pirates have had a terrible start to the 2019/20 season and they will look to put that behind them when they lock horns with Golden Arrows at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night.

Rulani Mokwena's charges head into their fourth league match of their campaign on the back of a 1-1 draw at home against Green Eagles in the Caf .

Prior to that match which saw them bow out of the Caf Champions League, the Buccaneers drew away to .

The match against Abafana Bes'thende presents the Soweto giants with an opportunity to end their five-match winless streak.

Game vs Date Wednesday, August 28 Time 7:30 pm SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be shown live on SuperSport 4.

Online Streaming TV Channel N/A SS4

Squads & Team News

Mokwena is reportedly looking to make changes to his goalkeeping department with new signing Joris Delle set to make his long-awaited debut for the club.

This comes after Wayne Sandilands, who has been the club's No.1 in recent months conceded seven goals so far this season, including three in the loss to SuperSport United two weeks ago.

The Sea Robbers have not reported any injuries or suspensions, meaning Mokwena is spoilt for choice going into this encounter.

The 34-year-old mentor will look to the likes of Vincent Pule, Gabadinho Mhango and Thembinkosi Lorch for goals.

Pirates haven't been as clinical in front of goal this season despite starting the season on a bang when they scored three goals in their opening league game.

Meanwhile, Abafana Bes'thende will be hoping to "kick" Pirates while they are down with Komphela eyeing to get one past his former Student in Mokwena.

Arrows have had a solid start to the season, and they are brimming with confidence after their last-gasp winner against last weekend.

Knox Mutizwa and Michael Gumede will no doubt be the players to watch for this encounter.

Mutizwa scored 11 goals across all competitions for Arrows last season, while Gumede proved just why Komphela rates him highly as he scored on his debut against in the opening match of the season.

Match Preview

The Sea Robers have dominated this fixture with 23 wins in their last 34 meetings against Golden Arrows.

Arrows only have five wins to their name against Pirates while the other six matches ended in draws.

Pirates have won just one of their last six matches across all matches this season while suffering three defeats and drawing twice.

Komphela's men have won three and lost three of their last six matches stretching from last season.

Arrows are placed fourth on the PSL log with six points from three league games, while Pirates find themselves in 11th place with four points from the same number of games.