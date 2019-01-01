Orlando Pirates vs. Free State Stars: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

The Buccaneers are hoping to extend their lead to six points at the top of the log with a victory over a rejuvenated Ea Lla Koto side

will square off with in a Premier Soccer League ( ) clash at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

The Buccaneers are targeting their third successive league victory as they brushed aside Black 2-0 at home in midweek.

The win saw Bucs extend their lead to three points at the top of the league standings, but second-placed have a game in hand.

Game Orlando Pirates v Free State Stars Date Saturday, April 13 Time 20:15

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will be live on both SS4. You can also catch live updates on Goal.com .

Live Match Centre TV Channel Goal.com SS4

Squads & Team News

A victory over Stars is imperative for Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic's side with third-place having drawn level on points with Sundowns after defeating on Friday.

With Sundowns set to face in the Caf clash in on Saturday, it is an opportunity for Bucs to extend their lead to six points at the top.

Pirates will be boosted by the return of defender Alfred Ndengane and forward Augustine Mulenga, who served their one-game suspensions against Leopards.

Forward Thembinkosi Lorch, who became Bucs' joint top goalscorer in the league with six goals when he netted against Leopards, will be hoping to inspire the Soweto giants to victory.

Meanwhile, Stars are brimming with confidence as they snapped their three-match winless run in style by thumping FC 4-1 at home last month.

Despite the victory, Ea Lla Koto remained 15th on the league standings - two points behind 11th-placed AmaZulu, but the former have a game in hand.

Nikola Kavazovic will be keen to mastermind a victory over Pirates which would lift his side out of the relegation zone.

The Bethlehem-based side will be boosted by the fact that they do not have any players on this weekend's suspension list.

Experienced marksman Eleazar Rodgers, who has netted three goals in his last four league games, will be hoping to continue his scoring form and help Stars stun Pirates.

Match Preview

In head-to-head stats since 1986, Stars and Pirates have clashed in 58 league matches.

Bucs have dominated winning 27 games compared to nine for Ea Lla Koto, while 22 matches have been drawn.



Pirates emerged 3-1 winners against Stars in the first round clash in Bethlehem earlier this season.