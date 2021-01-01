Orlando Pirates vs ES Setif Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

The Buccaneers are back for continental business as they seek to preserve their group lead and unbeaten record when they host their Algerian visitors

Orlando Pirates would be keen to seal Caf Confederation Cup quarter-final qualification from Group A with a match to spare when they welcome ES Setif to Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.

After four rounds of matches, the Soweto giants are yet to taste defeat in their group where they enjoy a two-point lead ahead of second-placed Enyimba.

Victory for Pirates would ensure progression to the last eight with a match to go and see them open a five-point gap at the top, pending Thursday's clash between Al Ahli Benghazi and Enyimba.

They face a Setif side which has been struggling for consistency in this campaign as they anchor the group with four points although they still stand a chance of reaching the quarter-finals.

But if Pirates lose, they risk being displaced from top spot by Enyimba while Setif would move up from the basement.

Game Orlando Pirates vs ES Setif Date Wednesday, April 21 Time 15:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel Caf Champions League & Confederation Cup official Facebook page SABC 1

Squads & Team News

Pirates welcome back vice-captain Thulani Hlathswayo, who missed last Sunday's Premier Soccer League match against Maritzburg United due to suspension.

With captain Happy Jele absent, Hlatshwayo's return gives coach Josef Zinnbauer more options at the back after the German was forced to hand 20-year-old Thabiso Sesane his first league start against Maritzburg.

Also returning is striker Frank Mhango, who did not feature in the 2-0 win over the Team of Choice as he was suspended.

That is good news for Zinnbauer who, in their last match, had Tshegofatso Mabasa as the only available number nine in the absence of the injured pair of Zakhele Lepasa and Jean-Marc Makusu.

Pirates' injury woes are far from over as goalkeeper Richard Ofori is still sidelined and Wayne Sandilands is set to continue guarding goal.

It is not yet known if Thembinkosi Lorch, Innocent Maela and Terrence Dzvukamanja have recovered from injuries and they have been on the sidelines for a longer period now.

Setif arrived in Johannesburg on Monday morning and held their first training session later in the afternoon and on Tuesday they had a workout at Orlando Stadium.

Their squad include 20-year-old midfielder Mohamed Amoura, who is currently second top goal-scorer in the Algerian Ligue 1 with nine goals and has two Confederation Cup goals to his name.

Match Preview

So far in this competition, Pirates have developed a trend of winning home games and recording draws on the road and it would be interesting to see how Wednesday's match ends.

This is the second ever fixture between Pirates and Setif and the reverse fixture ended 0-0 in neutral Ghana in March.

Since July 2015 when they lost 1-0 to Zamalek, the Soweto giants have avoided defeat at home in the Confederation Cup and have now gone for seven matches without losing in Johannesburg.

In all competitions, Pirates have two wins, a draw and have lost twice in their last five games while Setif have three victories and two defeats.

Both sides go into Wednesday's match on the backdrop of winning their last Group A games as well as respective domestic fixtures.

In the Algerian Ligue 1, Setif are at the top of the standings with six points more than second-placed Saoura.

On the other hand, Pirates are fourth on the PSL table with two points fewer than second-placed AmaZulu whom they are battling against for next season's Caf Champions League spot.