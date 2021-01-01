Orlando Pirates vs Enyimba FC Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

The Buccaneers play their first home group match of this campaign against the Nigerian giants

Orlando Pirates will be out to pick their first set of maximum points in the Caf Confederation Cup Group A when they host Enyimba FC on Wednesday at Orlando Stadium.

After managing a 0-0 draw against ES Setif in their opening match in neutral Ghana, Pirates are placed second in this group and victory could see them top the table.

The Soweto giants could also find themselves dropping to third place if Al Ahli Benghazi record a victory over ES Setif at home on the same day.

They face an Enyimba side which is currently leading the standings after beating Al Ahli Benghazi in their match at home last week.

Game Orlando Pirates vs Enyimba FC Date Wednesday, March 17 Time 18:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel Caf Champions League & Confederation Cup official Facebook page N/A

Squads & Team News

Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori is doubtful for this match with muscle issues after getting injured against Setif.

The Ghana number one lasted just 15 minutes in that match before being replaced by Siyabonga Mpontshane.

If Ofori fails to recover in time, Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer might not be too worried as he has enough cover in experienced Wayne Sandilands and Mpontshane.

Without mentioning names, Zinnbauer complained that a number of his players were injured against Setif.

Long-time absentee Abel Mabaso has not yet recovered from injury while forwards Thembinkosi Lorch, Zakhele Lepasa and Jean-Marc Mundele are doubtful for the Enyimba match.

Enyimba coach Fatai Osho arrived in Johannesburg with his troops including forward Tosin Omoyele who returns after serving a two-match suspension.

Omoyele was shown a red card in the Confederation Cup play-off round, first leg game against their compatriots Rivers United but he is back now after missing the second leg encounter as well as the Al Ahli Benghazi clash.

There are however fitness concerns on Sadiq Abubakar who did not take part in the Benghazi match.

Match Preview

Pirates go into this match boasting an unbeaten record against Enyimba in the only two previous meetings between the two sides.

The Buccaneers held the People’s Elephant 0-0 away in Aba when the two teams first met in July 2006 in a Caf Champions League Group B match.

Then in the return leg two months later, Pirates won 1-0.

It is now Enyimba’s sixth trip to South Africa since 2005 where they forced Cape Town Spurs (then known as Ajax Cape Town) to a 1-1 in a Champions League clash.

Article continues below

Other visits include the 2-1 defeat by Mamelodi Sundowns in Pretoria in 2016 in the same competition before drawing 1-1 against Bidvest Wits in a Confederation Cup play-off round match in 2018.

This was followed by their only win in South Africa two years ago when they defeated TS Galaxy 2-1 in another Confederation Cup play-off round encounter at Kameelrivier Stadium in Mpumalanga.

What makes Wednesday’s clash potentially thrilling is that both teams are in good form as the Nigerians go into this match on the backdrop of a 10-match unbeaten run in all competitions, while Pirates have gone nine straight games without tasting defeat.