Orlando Pirates vs Chippa United Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

Buoyant Orlando Pirates have an opportunity to edge closer to the top-three on the Premier Soccer League table when they host Chippa United at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.

Smart from storming into the Caf Confederation Cup semi-finals, Pirates’ hopes of returning to Africa next season lies in finishing this campaign in the top-three on the PSL standings.

They are currently fifth, with six points fewer than second-placed Royal AM who have played a game more than them.

The Buccaneers are also a point below Cape Town City who are in position three, while they have the same number of points as their Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs who enjoy a superior goal difference just above them.

With five games to go before they conclude this PSL campaign, Pirates’ most realistic chance is ending the term on third spot and return to the Confederation Cup.

However, securing a Caf Champions League spot by finishing second is still a possibility.

But for now, they have an improved Chippa United to worry about.

The Chilli Boys have made commendable strides to move away from the relegation zone, although they are not entirely safe with seven points more than bottom-placed Baroka FC.

Game Orlando Pirates vs Chippa United Date Wednesday, April 27 Time 17:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Pirates announced on Tuesday that attacker Vincent Pule is nearing full fitness following a long injury layoff.

It might not be surprising to see the 30-year-old being handed a few minutes late in the game on Wednesday.

He has been nursing a thigh injury picked up while on national duty with Bafana Bafana in October 2021.

After the win over Simba SC last weekend, the Buccaneers coach Mandla Ncikazi said defender Paseka Mako might not play again this season as he recovered from a fractured nose.

Chippa could field midfielder Phakamani Mahlambi who has returned to full training following a long injury layoff.

The former Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns star last featured for the Chilli Boys in September 2021 and has managed just three league appearances this season, scoring one goal.

Striker Rodney Ramagalela could make his long-awaited debut since joining the Eastern Cape side last August.

But Pirates’ visitors will be without midfielders Jemondre Dickens and Mokhele Moloisane who are injured.

Match Preview

Pirates have not lost their last three league games but have managed two wins, as many draws and a defeat in their last five outings.

Their opponents Chippa have managed to boost their chances of surviving relegation by recording the same run as Pirates of two victories, two draws and one loss.

The Chilli Boys arrive at Orlando Stadium a well-rested side after 10 days without being involved in competitive games since beating Stellenbosch 1-0.

Chippa could be up for revenge after losing 3-1 to Pirates at home in the reverse fixture in September 2021.