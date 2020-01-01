Orlando Pirates vs Chippa United: Kick-off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

The Chilli Boys are hoping to spoil the Buccaneers' party, but the Soweto giants boast of a good record against Seema's side

will resume their Premier Soccer League ( ) campaign when they welcome at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.

The Buccaneers are in a celebratory mood after clinching the MTN8 title over the weekend with a win against Bloemfontein in Durban.

However, coach Josef Zinnbauer will be determined to ensure that Pirates returned to winning ways in the league having drawn their last two matches in this competition.

More teams

Bucs, who remain undefeated this season, are up against a Chippa side who are wounded after they let a 1-0 lead slip in their 2-1 defeat to FC a fortnight ago.

Coached by former Pirates captain Lehlohonolo Seema, the Chilli Boys will be looking to snap their three-match winless run in the league when they take on the Buccaneers.

Game Orlando Pirates vs Chippa United Date Wednesday, December 16 Time 19:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be shown live on SuperSport TV

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Pirates will be without the services of Thabang Monare, who has been ruled out of the match against Chippa after picking an injury during the cup clash with Celtic.

However, Zinnbauer has the luxury to replace the experienced midfielder with either Nkanyiso Zungu or Linda Mntambo, while Siphesihle Ndlovu is also an option.

The German tactician will look to Thembinkosi Lorch after the versatile attacker inspired the Soweto giants to a 2-1 win over Celtic and he could be key to a victory over an unpredictable Chippa side.

Meanwhile, Chippa midfielder Raymond Sibeko will miss the encounter against Pirates due to suspension after he was sent off during the Eastern Cape-based side's defeat to Baroka.

However, Seema's side has been boosted by the arrival of international Ismail Watenga with the goalkeeper having joined the club as a free agent over the weekend.

Lesotho-born mentor Seema will be hoping that Bienvenu Eva Nga, who scored the first hat-trick of the current season, rediscovers his scoring touch and inspires the team to a much-needed win over Bucs.

Match Preview

Pirates are unbeaten their last nine matches in the PSL having recorded five wins and four draws.

The Soweto giants are also undefeated in their last seven home matches in the league - registering four draws and three victories as the hosts.

While Chippa are enduring a three-match winless run in the PSL having registered two defeats and one draw.

They have also failed to win their last five away matches in the league - recording three defeats and two draws on the road.

Article continues below

In head-to-head stats since the 2012/13 season, Chippa and Pirates have met in 14 league matches.

Bucs have dominated this fixture recording 10 wins compared to three for the Chilli Boys, while one game has been drawn.

Pirates also completed a league double over Chippa last season as they emerged 2-1 winners both home and away with Tshegofatso Mabasa and Frank Mhango each scoring braces for Bucs.