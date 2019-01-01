Orlando Pirates vs Chippa United: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

The Buccaneers are hoping to continue their dominance over the Chilli Boys as the league resumes following the Fifa international break

will welcome fellow strugglers in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

The Buccaneers are winless in their last three league games, having drawn 0-0 with Lamontville in their previous match.

Pirates caretaker coach Rulani Mokwena will be under pressure to guide the team to his first win since he took over the reins after Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic's departure.



On the other hand, the Chilli Boys remain winless in the league this season having drawn 0-0 with in their last game.

Chippa head coach Clinton Larsen is definitely feeling the pressure to lead the team to its first victory of the season.

Game Orlando Pirates vs Chippa United Date Saturday, September 14 Time 3:00 pm SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be shown live on SuperSport 4.

Online Streaming TV Channel N/A SS4

Squads & Team News

Pirates midfielders Luvuyo Memela, Vincent Pule and Ben Motshwari are expected to miss the clash against Chippa as they continue to recover from their respective injuries.Mokwena could hand Austin Muwowo his full debut, with the winger having shown glimpses of his brilliance after coming as a substitute against Arrows last month.

While Thembinkosi Lorch remains a key player as the Buccaneers look to secure their second victory of the season having started the campaign with a 3-1 win over Bloemfontein at home.

Meanwhile, Chippa defenders Diamond Thopola, who is on loan from Pirates, and Tebogo Makobela are set to miss Saturday's clash due to injuries.



However, the midfield trio of Lehlogonolo Masalesa, Silas Maziya and William Twala have recovered from their respective injuries which is a massive boost for the Port Elizabeth-based side.

Larsen will look to Pirates loanee Meshack Maphangule, who has rediscovered the form which saw him help Black secure promotion to the PSL from the National First Division (NFD) during the 2017/18 season.

Match Preview

Pirates are currently placed 10th on the league standings with five points from four matches and they are three points behind third-placed .Bucs will be banking on their impressive home record in the league as they are undefeated in their last 15 matches at Orlando Stadium having recorded seven draws and eight wins.

Their visitors find themselves on 13th spot on the league standings with three points from four matches and they are only two points above 16th-placed FC.



The Chilli Boys have lost two of their last three away matches in the league while the other game ended in a victory over Polokwane City last season.

In head-to-head stats, Chippa and Pirates have clashed 12 times in the league matches since the 2012/13 season.

The Buccaneers have recorded eight wins compared to three for the Chilli Boys, while one match ended in a draw.

Pirates defeated Chippa both home and away in the league last season, as a 1-0 victory in Port Elizabeth was followed by a 4-2 win in the return game in Soweto.