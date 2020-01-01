Orlando Pirates vs Cape Town City: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

The Buccaneers will be seeking vengeance when they take on a dangerous Citizens side in Soweto

are set to battle with in their MTN8 quarter-final match at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

The Buccaneers will see this lucrative competition as a chance to win their maiden major trophy since 2014 when they clinched the Nedbank Cup.

Coach Josef Zinnbauer will be keen to ensure that his side starts the new 2020/21 campaign with a victory over City and keep the momentum going having won their last three competitive games.

However, City are Pirates' hoodoo team and the Citizens are keen to add to their trophy cabinet having won three titles since the club's inception in 2016 including the 2018 MTN8.

Coach Jan Olde Riekerink will be confident of pulling off another win over Pirates having masterminded a 1-0 victory over the Soweto giants in a clash two months ago.

Game Orlando Pirates vs Cape Town City Date Saturday, October 17 Time 6:00 pm SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be shown live on SuperSport TV.

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Pirates left-back Innocent Maela will be missing as the Bafana Bafana international is expected to serve his one-match suspension against the Citizens.

Zinnbauer is most likely to bring in Paseka Mako to start at left-back, while under-23 international Bongani Sam is also an option for the German tactician.

Frank Mhango netted in his last two league matches of the 2019/20 campaign which saw him scoop the PSL Golden Boot award and the Malawian hitman could be key to a Bucs win over City.

Meanwhile, City have not reported any injuries in their camp and they do not have players on this weekend's MTN8 suspension list.

This has boosted Riekerink's team selection and the Dutch coach is expected to unleash the club's new signing Aubrey Ngoma, who will be hungry for action after struggling for game time at .

Bradley Ralani is the player to watch out for in the Citizens team having registered the league's joint-most assists (nine) last season and the winger will be keen to inspire his side to a win over Pirates.

Match Preview

Pirates will be banking on their good home record as they have lost just two of their last 17 home matches across all competitions - winning nine.

The Soweto giants are currently undefeated in their last three competitive matches having recorded three successive wins.

While City are bad travellers having won just two of their last 17 away matches across all competitions - losing nine.

However, the Citizens have won three of their last four competitive matches, while the other game ended in a defeat.

In head-to-head stats, Pirates have met City nine times across all competitions.

The Citizens have the upper hand having recorded three wins compared to the Buccaneers' one, while five games ended in a draw.

They have met in one cup match and it was City, who won 1-0 in the 2018 Nedbank Cup Round of 16 clash.