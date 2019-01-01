Orlando Pirates vs. Bloemfontein Celtic: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The Buccaneers are targeting a winning start against a stubborn Siwelele side at the Orlando Stadium

will open their 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) campaign against Bloemfontein on Saturday.

The Buccaneers are hoping to go one step further in the title race and clinch the championship, having finished as runners-up in the last two seasons.

Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic remains in charge of Pirates, but he will be under pressure to end the team's four-year trophy drought in the new campaign.



On the other hand, Siwelele are looking to replicate or improve on their previous position as they finished eighth in the league and qualified for this term's MTN8 Cup.

Former Pirates captain Lehlohonolo Seema has been appointed permanent head coach at Celtic, having assumed charge on a caretaker basis midway through last season following Steve Komphela's departure.

Game Orlando Pirates v Date Saturday, August 3 Time 18h00 CAT

In , the game will be televised live on SuperSport 4.

Pirates will play their first match since their former goalkeeper Brilliant Khuwayo was forced to retire due to a recurring ankle injury earlier this week.

However, Micho has depth in his goalkeeping department as he will choose between experienced keepers Wayne Sandilands, Siyabonga Mpontshane and new signing Joris Delle.

Bucs' key player is reigning PSL Footballer of the Year Thembinkosi Lorch, who scored a wonderful goal as Bucs overcome their arch-rivals in the 2019 CBL Cup clash last weekend.

Meanwhile, Seema expressed his delight over his side's preparations for their clash against Pirates when speaking to Goal this weekend.

The retired Lesotho defender could face his former players, Bongani Sam, Tshegofatso Mabaso and Kabelo Dlamini, after the trio joined Pirates from Celtic last month.

Meanwhile, former Pirates goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane will be keen to play an important role in helping Siwelele defeat his former employers.

Pirates are coming into this encounter undefeated in their last 10 PSL games, having recorded seven victories and three draws.

They thrashed 3-0 at home in their last league encounter and they are looking to make four wins in a row at the Orlando Stadium.

On the other hand, Celtic have won three of their last four PSL matches, while the other game ended in a defeat against .

Seema's men ended the 2018/19 season with a 3-1 victory over FC at home.

In head-to-head stats, Pirates and Celtic have met 62 times in league matches since 1985.

Pirates have registered 31 victories compared to Celtic's 15 wins, while 16 games ended in draws.

The two teams drew 1-1 in their last league match, which was played at the Orlando Stadium in March 2019.