Orlando Pirates vs Bloemfontein Celtic Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

After two straight games on the road, the Buccaneers are back at home as they resume their domestic business

Orlando Pirates host Bloemfontein Celtic in a Premier Soccer League encounter at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday.

Having played two games more than log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns who are seven points better, Pirates would be seeking to edge closer to Masandawana with a victory.

The Buccaneers are currently fourth on the log and will be praying that Swallows FC and SuperSport United who are above them falter in their respective games on the same day.

A win for Josef Zinnbauer and his men will bring them to four points behind Sundowns and they are up against a struggling Celtic side placed 11th on the table.

Game Orlando Pirates vs Bloemfontein Celtic Date Tuesday, March 2 Time 17:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Pirates will be without midfielder Thabang Monare who picked up his fourth yellow card during last Saturday’s Nedbank Cup Last-16 win over Maritzburg United.

The Soweto giants still face some injury challenges especially upfront which has caused serious concerns for coach Zinnbauer.

Thembinkosi Lorch was absent in the 3-1 win over Maritzburg and it is not clear if he will be available against Celtic.

Already out are strikers Zakhele Lepasa and Tshegofatso Mabasa, leaving the German tactician with Jean-Marc Makusu as the only outright frontman available.

But Makusu still faces some fitness issues and came on as an injury-time substitute in their last match against Maritzburg.

Zinnbauer has been sweating over the fitness of striker Frank Mhango who has been battling injury for the better part of this season.

While facing a striker crisis, Zinnbauer has been forced to use Deon Hotto, Terrence Dzvukamanja or Azola Tshobeni, as their number nines.

Celtic arrive in Gauteng without suspended defender Tshepo Rikhotso.

The right-back was red-carded against Chippa United and is serving his last match under the ban after missing their match against TS Galaxy.

Match Preview

It is a battle between to sides who are currently struggling for consistency in the league campaign.

Pirates go into this match on the backdrop of two wins, as many draws and a defeat in their last five PSL outings.

Article continues below

Their last league match saw them drawing 1-1 against SuperSport United.

They host a Celtic side which has recorded two wins, two defeats and a draw in their last five league outings.

The reverse fixture between the two sides saw Pirates winning 1-0 at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium with Siphesihle Ndlovu scoring the decisive goal.