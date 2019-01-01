Orlando Pirates vs Black Leopards: Kick-off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

The Buccaneers are looking to continue their dominance over Lidoda Duvha, who have never defeated the Soweto giants away from home

are set to welcome Black in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

The Soweto giants are hoping to end an eventful 2019 with a victory having drawn 2-2 with FC away in their previous league match.

Their new German coach Josef Zinnabuer is expected to take charge of his first match against Leopards, who have blown hot and cold in recent times.

Lidoda Duvha are looking to return to winning ways having drawn 0-0 with FC at home in their last league game.

Belgian tactician Luc Eymael is keen to make history by becoming the first Leopards coach to mastermind an away win over Pirates since the inception of the PSL in 1996.

Game Orlando Pirates vs Black Leopards Date Saturday, December 21 Time 15:30 SA time

Pirates could be without Fortune Makaringe, Vincent Pule and Ntsikelelo Nyauza, who have been nursing injuries, while Thembinkosi Lorch will miss the game due to suspension.

Zinnabuer will be hoping that Kabelo Dlamini continues his scoring form having netted in each of his last two league matches including their home win over last month.

The Buccaneers are currently placed seventh on the league standings and a win over Lidoda Duvha will see them climb up to the fifth spot - three points behind fourth-placed .





Meanwhile, Leopards have not reported any injuries ahead of their match with Bucs and they do not have suspension concerns.

Eymael will be hoping that the reigning PSL Golden Boot winner Mwape Musonda, who has been inconsistent this season, rediscovers his scoring form and inspires the team to a historic win in Soweto.

Lidoda Duvha find themselves in 10th spot on the league standings and a victory over Pirates will take them into the top eight - a point behind fifth-placed Lamontville .

Match Preview

Pirates will be banking on their improving home record as they are now undefeated in their last seven league games at Orlando Stadium having recorded three wins and four draws.

However, they need to win more home games in order to stand a good chance of finishing in the top three positions in the league and qualify for a continental tournament.

While Leopards have done well on the road having recorded a win, two draws and one defeat in their last four away league matches.



They will need to improve their away record by adding more wins so that they can stand a better chance of retaining their status in the top-flight for the second year running.

In head-to-head stats since the 2001/02 season, Leopards and Pirates have clashed in 20 league matches.

Bucs have dominated this fixture registering 16 wins compared to just one for Lidoda Duvha which came in Limpopo, while three games ended in a draw.

Pirates collected sixth points from Leopards last season as they won 2-1 in Polokwane, before recording a 2-0 victory in Soweto.