Orlando Pirates vs Black Leopards: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

The Buccaneers are keen to return to winning ways against Lidoda Duvha, who are hoping to make it two wins in a row

Orlando Pirates will be looking to revive their hopes of securing a top-two finish in the PSL when they host Black Leopards at Orlando Stadium on Thursday.

The Soweto giants are winless in their last two league matches having suffered a 3-0 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday and the defeat left them placed fifth on the standings.

Pirates are 11 points behind second-placed AmaZulu FC, but the former have two games in hand as the race to qualify next season's Caf Champions League continues.

Bucs will face a Leopards side that is desperate to avoid relegation having extended their unbeaten run to three matches when they defeated Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila 2-1 on Saturday.

Lidoda Duvha's win over Tshakhuma in the Limpopo Derby has given them hope that they can retain their status in the elite league with the team placed 16th on the standings.

Game Orlando Pirates vs Black Leopards Date Thursday, May 6 Time 17:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Pirates will be without midfielder Fortune Makaringe and defender Ntsikelelo Nyauza with the duo set to serve one-game suspensions against Leopards.

The Buccaneers could be boosted by the availability of defender Happy Jele and forward Thembinkosi Lorch after club head coach Josef Zinnbauer revealed that the duo would start training this week.

Zinnbauer will look to skillful winger Vincent Pule, who has netted twice in his last three league games, and he will be keen to inspire Bucs to a win that would take them to fourth on the standings.

Meanwhile, Leopards will be without the services of attacking midfielder Wiseman Maluleke as the 29-year-old player will be serving a one-match suspension against Pirates.

Ex-Pirates captain Lehlohonolo Seema, who is now in charge of Lidoda Duvha as the head coach, will pin the team's hopes of defeating Pirates on Zambia international Roderick Kabwe.

The left-footed player has scored in big games against Pirates and Sundowns this term and a win for Leopards in Soweto will see them reduce the gap between them and 15th-placed Tshakhuma to three points.

Match Preview

In head-to-head stats since the 2001/02 season, Leopards and Pirates have clashed in 23 league matches.

Bucs have registered 18 wins compared to two for Lidoda Duvha, while three games have been drawn.

Looking at Pirates' home record against Leopards, the Soweto giants are undefeated having recorded nine wins and two draws from 11 games as hosts.

The first round encounter between the two teams ended in a 2-0 win in favour of Leopards at Thohoyandou Stadium in January 2021.

An own goal from Pirates defender Innocent Maela and a strike from Kabwe inspired Lidoda Duvha to a win.