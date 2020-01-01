Orlando Pirates vs Bidvest Wits: Zinnbauer's first Cup - Will German coach line up differently?

Goal discusses whether the Bucs mentor should rest his key players ahead of their clash with the Clever Boys

will turn their attention to the Nedbank Cup this weekend where they take on their Johannesburg rivals .

The encounter comes at a time when the Buccaneers have been in scintillating form, having recorded five successive victories in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

The impressive winning streak has the Soweto giants back in contention for a top-three finish in the league and also qualify for a Caf tournament.

Josef Zinnbauer has managed to revitalise the team following his arrival at the Houghton-based side last December and he is now facing a selection dilemma ahead of the cup game.

The Buccaneers will definitely be without one player who started in their recent win over in a league clash last weekend.

Frank Mhango is set to miss the match against his former side due to suspension after picking up his fourth yellow card of the season when they edged out the Chilli Boys 2-1.

Zinnbauer, who will be taking charge of his maiden cup match in , faces a choice: rest his key players for their league campaign or play them against Gavin Hunt's side in order to keep the momentum as we approach the business end of the season.

The Nedbank Cup presents Pirates with the best chance of winning some silverware this season as are running away with the PSL title.

A consistent Chiefs side is currently nine points clear of second-placed Pirates on the league standings and the former also has a game in hand.

The likes of and Wits are still in the PSL title race as well and they will leapfrog the Buccaneers if they win their games in hand.

This leaves the Nedbank Cup as Bucs' best hope of silverware and this means it is imperative for Zinnbauer to field his best players against the Clever Boys.

Furthermore, something that has been working for Zinnbauer is fielding a similar line-up week in week out, which has given the players the freedom to play without fear of being dropped after one bad performance.

Zinnbauer's predecessor, Rhulani Mokwena, was constantly criticised for making too many changes to the team as the Buccaneers struggled under his guidance.

Pirates cannot afford to take any chances against a strong Wits side which is desperate for some silverware this season after being dumped out of the 2019/20 Caf Confederation Cup.

Replacing Mhango with Tshegofatso Mabasa could prove to be a smart move as the latter has a knack of scoring against Wits since his days with Bloemfontein .

The bulky striker scored in two PSL games against Hunt's side for Celtic in the previous campaign and he also netted in the league clash between Bucs and Wits earlier this season.

Mabasa, who will be keen to impress having netted six goals this term, could be the key to a Pirates victory over Wits this weekend.