Orlando Pirates vs Bidvest Wits: Kick-off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

Zinnbauer's men will look to cement their position in the top three with a win over a very tricky Hunt side at Ellis Park Stadium

will play their first home game since the resumption of the season last week and have a chance to consolidate their position in the top three.

The Buccaneers have worked their socks off to mathematically be in the title race but Josef Zinnbauer has, on several occasions, downplayed his side's chances.

They face a side that has taken four points away from and two points off this season.

While the Clever Boys may have problems of their own with the club's status having already sold, their players remain committed to helping them finish the season on a high, and this means Pirates won't have it easy on the night.

Game Orlando Pirates vs Date Saturday, August 15 Time 18:00

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will be screened live on SuperSport TV in .

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SS4

Squads & Team News

Having already played one game thus far, Zinnbauer already has an idea of who is able to finish the 90 minutes and who's not.

The technical team hasn't reported any injuries to any of their players, and this gives the German mentor options to work around his tactics and combinations.

However, Zinnbauer has his trusted soldiers who have carried the team to where it is on the log thus far.

Wayne Sandilands, Happy Jele, Ben Motshwari and Gabadinho Mhango are the four players forming the spine of the Bucs team - and probably the first quartet when Zinnbauer drafts his starting line-up.

And after failing to find the back of the net against Sundowns in midweek, Mhango will be fired up to add to his tally of 14 league goals this season, especially after Peter Shalulile moved to 13 goals on Friday night.

Wits, on the other hand, have the likes of Thulani Hlatshwayo, Deon Hotto and Bienvenu Eva Nga as players they can task with stopping Pirates.

The return of Ricardo Goss in goal has certainly brought some stability in defence after missing the Nedbank Cup match against Sundowns.

Possible returnees ahead of the encounter are Thabang Monare and Sfiso Hlanti who both missed the match against Amakhosi this week.

Monare had just returned from a knee injury and his absence, Gavin Hunt started with Phathutshedzo Nange and Cole Alexander in midfield.

Hlanti was serving his one-match suspension and will be expected to return and strengthen the defence.

Match Preview

In head-to-head stats from the previous 35 matches across all competitions, Pirates registered 14 wins to Wits' 13 while the other eight matches ended in draws.

Pirates managed to score 45 goals against the Students during that period while they conceded 35.

The last six league meetings between the two sides saw Wits record four wins while the Sea Robers only won twice against their neighbours.

The two sides have not had the best of runs in their last five matches against other opponents.

Pirates have won just one of their last five league matches, drawing three and losing once.

Wits, on the other hand, have won two, drawn two and lost once.