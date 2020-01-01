Orlando Pirates vs Bidvest Wits: Kick-off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

The Buccaneers are vying for a spot in the Last 16 as they look to go all the way and end their six-year trophy drought

are set to play host to in the 2019/20 Nedbank Cup Last 32 match at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

The Soweto giants are well aware that this competition is their only realistic chance of winning a major trophy this season.

Josef Zinnbauer's side has been in scintillating form of late, having stretched their winning streak to five matches when they defeated 2-1 last weekend.

Bucs will take on a Wits side which is also desperate for some silverware this season after being dumped out of this season's Caf Confederation Cup.

The Clever Boys are winless in three competitive matches after losing 2-0 to Mali's AC Djoliba last weekend and Gavin Hunt will be keen to ensure that his side returns to winning ways.

Game Orlando Pirates vs Bidvest Wits Date Sunday, February 09 Time 15:00

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will be screened live on SuperSport TV in .

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SS4

Pirates' key forward Frank Mhango, who has been in unstoppable form in front of goal, is set to miss this cup clash against his former side due to suspension.

German mentor Zinnbauer could call upon Tshegofatso Mabasa or Augustine Mulenga to fill the void left by the Malawian hitman.

Zinnbauer will be hoping that rejuvenated midfielder Vincent Pule continues his good form and inspires the Buccaneers to a victory over his former side.

Meanwhile, Wits will be without Simon Murray as the Scottish marksman continues to nurse a long-term knee injury which left Hunt with few options in attack this season.

The accomplished coach is expected to unleash South Africa youth international Kgaogelo Sekgota, who recently joined the club from Portuguese side Vitoria Setubal.

Pirates will be wary of their former attacker Gift Motupa, with the Wits player having established himself as one of the most dangerous strikers in the country.

Match Preview

Pirates are enjoying an 11-match unbeaten run at home across all competitions during which they have recorded seven wins and four draws.

They are a free-scoring side having netted eight goals in their last four home matches - keeping two clean sheets in the process.

On the other hand, Wits are enduring a four-match winless run on the road across all competitions having registered three defeats and one draw.

Their struggles on the road have seen them concede six goals in their last four away matches, while scoring only two times.

In head-to-head stats since 1987, Pirates and Wits have met in 14 cup matches.

The Buccaneers have the upper hand having recorded six wins compared to the Clever Boys' five victories, while three matches ended in draws.

However, Wits emerged 2-1 winners over Pirates in their last cup meeting which was the 2016 MTN8 quarter-final match.