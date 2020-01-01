Orlando Pirates vs Baroka: Kick-off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

The Sea Robbers have a chance to come up with solutions to their goalscoring problems on Tuesday after struggling to score in their last four matches

are back in action again on Tuesday night, this time taking on FC at Ellis Park Stadium.

A win for Josef Zinnbauer's men will see them move to within two points of second-placed on the standings.

But most importantly, the Sea Robbers will want to stretch a gap between them and SuperSport United who are a point behind them from the same number of games.

While Zinnbauer said their focus isn't on possibly returning to Caf inter-club competitions next season, finishing third on the log will be a big achievement after the campaign they have had.

Game Orlando Pirates vs Baroka Date Tuesday, August 18 Time 18:00

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will be screened live on SuperSport TV in .

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SS4

Squad & Team News

The Buccaneers have not won a competitive match since February this season and after drawing twice since the return of football, they will want to get things right at the expense of Baroka.

The club hasn't reported any injuries ahead of this encounter at Ellis Park, and this gives Zinnbauer options to either rotate his squad the way he likes or keep the same team that kept two consecutive clean sheets in as many matches.

Zinnbauer's only worry is the team's inability to put the ball into the back of the net, and it remains to be seen what solutions he has for the Baroka game.

Gabadinho Mhango hasn't been scoring and this has seen Pirates struggle in front of goal - failing to score in their last four competitive matches.

The German mentor's team selection was criticised in the previous game against after including Xola Mlambo who has been a benchwarmer this season.

Playing Tshegofatso Mabasa may be an option upfront in an effort to ease the pressure on Mhango.

Baroka now have time to focus on improving their position on the log after exiting the Nedbank Cup.

Dylan Kerr has a few quality players that can match Pirates on the day, including Evidence Makgopa, Elvis Chipezeze and Gerald Phiri Jr among others.

The experience of Denwin Farmer at the back will be crucial in Baroka keeping Bucs at bay.

However, all eyes will be on new signing Lungelo Nguse who made his debut against to see if he can open his goalscoring account for the club.

Nguse is nicknamed 'Mbesuma' for the goalscoring prowess he showed during his time in the ABC Motsepe League before Baroka snapped him up to ease their goalscoring woes.

Match Preview

This fixture has been closely contested in the past with no clear favourites from the previous matches played between them.

They have met eight times across all competitions in the past with Pirates registering two wins to Baroka's one while the other five matches ended in draws.

Pirates have scored 13 goals against Baroka while they have let in 10 goals in those eight matches.

The last time Bucs beat Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele was on January 6, 2018 when they brushed them aside 3-1.

Last season, Baroka came from two goals down to hold the Buccaneers to a 2-2 draw.