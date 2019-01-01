Orlando Pirates vs. Baroka FC: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

Bucs are eager to pile pressure on log leaders Wits with a victory over an unpredictable Bakgaga side

Orlando Pirates will resume their pursuit of Bidvest Wits at the top of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) as Baroka FC visit Soweto on Tuesday.

The Buccaneers are coming off a 3-0 win over Guinean giants Horoya AC in the 2018/19 Caf Champions League Group B match which was played at the Orlando Stadium over the weekend.



They will be looking to continue their good form in the PSL having extended their unbeaten run to 13 matches in the competition when they defeated Chippa United 4-2 at home a fortnight ago.

The victory saw the Buccaneers cement their place in second spot on the league standings, but they are now three points behind log leaders Wits, who drew 3-3 with Polokwane City on Sunday.

Game Orlando Pirates vs. Baroka FC Date Tuesday, January 22 Time 19:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

In South Africa, the game will be beamed live on SS4 and you can also catch live updates on Goal.com.

Live Match Centre TV Channel Goal.com SS4

Squad & Team News

Milutin Sredojevic's side will replace the Clever Boys at the top of the standings if they beat Bakgaga by three clear goals.

The Serbian mentor will be banking on his key forwards Thembinkosi Lorch and Justin Shonga's form with the duo having inspired the team to victory over Guinean champions Horoya.

South Africa international Lorch, who has arguably been the best player in the PSL this season, opened the scoring before Zambian forward Shonga grabbed a second half brace.

Meanwhile, Baroka's struggles in the league continued when they played to a 2-2 draw with Cape Town City away over the weekend.

The draw saw Bakgaga Ba Mphahlale remain 14th on the league standings and they are only above the relegation play-off spot on goal-difference.

Zambian coach Wedson Nyirenda, who masterminded Baroka's historic win over Pirates in last year's Telkom Knockout Cup final, will be hoping to guide his side to victory in Orlando.

The former Kaizer Chiefs striker will look to promising attackers Tebogo Sodi and Jemondre Dickens, who were both on the score sheet against City.

Dickens, who is a 20-year-old talented forward, found the back of the net against Pirates in the Cup final and he will be keen to score again and help his side return to winning ways.

Match Preview

In head-to-head stats since the 2016/17 campaign, Baroka and Pirates have clashed in five league matches.



Bucs are undefeated against Bakgaga with two wins and three draws in the sequence.



Pirates beat Baroka 2-1 away in the first round encounter earlier this season.