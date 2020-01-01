Orlando Pirates vs Baroka FC: Kick-off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

Wounded Bakgaka visit the Buccaneers in an affair that promises to be tightly-contested

’ unbeaten run this season faces a stern test when they host FC in a Premier Soccer League match at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

A win by a wider margin for fourth-placed Pirates could see them topple log leaders Swallows FC and enter into the new week on top of the standings but that is largely dependent on how play against Stellenbosch later in the evening.

But Baroka who are fifth on the log would be keen to avoid dropping points after they lost their first match of the season last weekend when they fell away at Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

The encounter promises to be a tough one for Pirates, given how their opponents started the season before they lost to Tshakhuma.

Game Orlando Pirates vs Baroka FC Date Saturday, November 28 Time 15:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be shown live on SuperSport TV and SABC.

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport's channel 202/SABC 1

Squads & Team News

Pirates have a major boost going into Saturday’s match following the return of chief striker Frank Mhango from injury.

The Malawian was Pirates’ top-scorer last season with 16 PSL goals but missed their last two league matches and as many Cup games due to injury.

He has one goal to his name in the two league matches he has played this term, a converted penalty in the opening match against .

The Buccaneers coach Josef Zinnbauer’s attacking options have been broadened following the recovery of Mhango who could partner either Zakhele Lepasa or Tshegofatso Mabasa upfront.

It is not yet clear if Pirates’ new signing from DR Congo Jean-Marc Makusu has managed to obtain his work permit after arriving at the club earlier this month on a season-long loan from AS Vita.

Attacker Thembinkosi Lorch continues to recover after recently undergoing surgery.

Baroka FC coach Thoka Matsimela has hinted at starting forward Richard Mbulu on Saturday.

The Malawian is Bakgaka’s top-scorer this season with three goals in four league games and has become their chief marksman in a massive improvement from last season where he finished the league campaign without even a single goal in 26 league appearances.

Mbulu came on as a second-half substitute in the defeat by Tshakhuma and Matsimela which justified benching him due to fatigue since the player was coming from international duty against Burkina Faso.

Zimbabwean goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze also expected to start after fully recovering from an injury sustained during international duty which saw him sitting on the bench last weekend.

The Baroka coach will also be banking on Evidence Makgopa who has two goals in four league games.

Match Preview

Pirates host Baroka fresh from a come-from-behind 2-1 win over SuperSport United in their last match.

It was a show of character that underlines the Soweto giants as serious contenders for the league title.

Also being unbeaten in the PSL this season spurs Pirates who have managed two draws and as many wins, while they are also yet to taste defeat in three MTN8 matches.

That means they have stretched their unbeaten run to 10 games in all competitions, having last recorded a defeat in August during the PSL bio-bubble.

But they now face a potential upset from Baroka who have managed two victories, a draw and a defeat so far this season.

Baroka would also be inspired by the fact that they came back from two goals down to force a 2-2 league draw against Pirates last season, before restricting Bucs to a 1-1 draw in the return leg in August.

Bakgaga have a history of frustrating Pirates since their first league meeting in 2006 as their encounters have yielded six draws, while Pirates have emerged victorious twice.