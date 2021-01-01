Orlando Pirates vs AmaZulu Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

After their Caf Confederation Cup elimination last weekend, the Buccaneers are back to focus on domestic business where a lot is at stake

Orlando Pirates' bid to secure their rights to play continental football next season intensifies when they host AmaZulu in Thursday's Premier Soccer League clash at Orlando Stadium.

It will be an afternoon in which second-placed AmaZulu could also make history by guaranteeing themselves a top-two finish with a win, which would earn them maiden participation in next season's Caf Champions League.

Such a result would dent Pirates' ambitions to finish third on the PSL table and play Caf Confederation Cup football next season.

Inconsistency has diminished the Buccaneers' prospects of claiming a top-two finish although they still stand an outside chance of achieving that as they are currently sitting fourth on the table.

Seven points separate Pirates and Usuthu although the Buccaneers are left with four league games to complete their campaign while AmaZulu have three assignments remaining.

Victory for Josef Zinnbauer and his men will leave them tied on 43 points with third-placed Golden Arrows.

These permutations makes Thursday's showdown in Soweto a potentially stormy one.

Game Orlando Pirates vs AmaZulu Date Thursday, May 27 Time 17:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Pirates have been haunted by injuries this season especially since the turn of the year.

Zinnbauer is sweating over the availability of Tshegofatso Mabasa who has missed their last three matches in all competitions and the forward was injured against Black Leopards just as he had hit top form.

Captain Happy Jele is also another injury concern and has not been available in the last nine games across all competitions.

Forward Terrence Dzvukamanja is another player who has been in a fitness race while Zakhele Lepasa and Jean-Marc Makusu have also been struggling with injuries in what has compromised the Soweto giants upfront.

No player from Benni McCarthy's AmaZulu camp has been confirmed as suspended or reported injured.

Given the magnitude of Thursday's match where experience could be key in deciding the contest, McCarthy would be relying on regulars like Augustine Mulenga, Lehlohonolo Majoro, Luvuyo Memela and Xola Mlambo to carry the team.

Match Preview

Pirates' season has largely been defined by inconsistency and only twice have they managed to complete two consecutive victories.

This is in stark contrast with AmaZulu who have twice knitted six-match winning streaks in between a 16-match unbeaten run in the league.

But Usuthu go into Thursday's match on the backdrop of a 1-0 defeat by Baroka FC which was their first PSL loss since January.

They face a Pirates side which has managed two wins, as many draws and a defeat in their last five games.

What could be encouraging for AmaZulu is that they might have fresh legs going into battle against Pirates after 15 days away from competitive action since the defeat by Baroka FC.

But within that period of AmaZulu's rest, Pirates have been involved in taxing and back-to-back Confederation Cup assignments against Raja Casablanca which ended with distant travel and a 4-0 thumping last Sunday.

The reverse fixture between Pirates and Usuthu saw the two teams canceling each other out 1-1 in Durban, in what was their opening league game of the season.