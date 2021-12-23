Orlando Pirates vs AmaZulu Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu will be bidding to end the year 2021 second to Premier Soccer League leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

The two sides clash at Orlando Stadium on Thursday and both have an opportunity to settle on second spot.

They are tied on 27 points but Pirates enjoy a superior goal difference which places them fourth on the table and just a rung above Usuthu.

Whoever wins in this contest will overtake Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch who are third and second on the standings respectively.

Resuming the league campaign in February, after a one-month break, being Sundowns’ nearest title challengers makes Thursday's match a potentially stormy affair.

Game Orlando Pirates vs AmaZulu Date Thursday, December 23 Time 19:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Pirates captain Happy Jele returns to the sidelines, just after one match following his comeback from injury.

This time around Jele is out due to suspension after being shown a fourth yellow card against Marumo Gallants on Monday.

Joining Jele on the sidelines is left-back Paseka Mako who also accumulated four yellow cards.

Mako’s absence comes as he had sealed a regular place in the team with 16 starts this term.

Either Innocent Maela or Bongani Sam will step in for Mako.

Goalkeeper Richard Ofori and forward Vincent Pule remain out injured.



AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy goes into this match without worrying about suspensions in his camp.

But Usuthu will be without goalkeeper Veli Mothwa for a third consecutive match.

Neil Boshoff is almost sure to start after keeping clean sheets in the two matches he has guarded goal and was outstanding against Sundowns.

Match Preview

AmaZulu go into this match overshadowing Pirates in headlines following their exploits against Sudowns.

The KwaZulu-Natal outfit stopped Masandawana’s unbeaten run on Monday and that will be worrisome for the Buccaneers.

Confidence from halting the log leaders’ incredible run would work in favour of Usuthu at Orlando Stadium.

Pirates and AmaZulu meet for the second time in less than two weeks and their clash on December 8 ended in a 1-1 draw in Durban.

The Soweto giants are coming from a 2-1 victory over Marumo Gallants but their biggest weakness this season is struggling to win two games in a row.

They meet Usuthu who have won their last two matches which came after a string of seven draws.

Sharing spoils has been AmaZulu’s biggest undoing this season in which they have recorded 12 draws, the highest in the campaign.