Orlando Pirates vs AmaZulu Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

The team to succeed Mamelodi Sundowns as the champions of this top-eight competition will be decided in Durban on Saturday.

Orlando Pirates’ bid for an 11th MTN8 title faces what could be a stern test from a determined AmaZulu who are seeking a first major trophy since 1992.

The two teams face each other in the final of this competition on Saturday at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Pirates are the second most successful team in the MTN8 with 10 titles, five fewer than record holders Kaizer Chiefs.

The Buccaneers would want to edge closer to Amakhosi’s record but AmaZulu pose a huge obstacle in their way.

They come up against an Usuthu side that has never won any piece of silverware during the PSL era.

Lifting the Coca-Cola Cup in 1992 was the last time AmaZulu were on the winners podium and they are seeking to make their own personal history in the PSL era.

Saturday will be an evening where both the Buccaneers coach Jose Riveiro and his Usuthu counterpart Romain Folz will be fighting to win their first trophies in South Africa.

Game Orlando Pirates vs AmaZulu Date Saturday, November 5 Time 18:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202/SABC1

Squads & Team News

Pirates welcome back central midfielder Miguel Timm from suspension which saw him miss last weekend’s Soweto Derby clash with Chiefs.

A key figure in the Buccaneers’ midfield, Timm has been one of their most consistent players this season.

The Soweto giants also welcome back attacker Vincent Pule from an injury that sidelined him for five games.

But Riveiro is sweating over the availability of captain Innocent Maela who strained his hamstring in the Soweto Derby which he played just 28 minutes.

Thembinkosi Lorch and Thabang Monare remain out injured and will not take part in Saturday’s contest.

AmaZulu veteran forward Lehlohonolo Majoro is doubtful for Saturday's match due to fitness issues.

The 36-year-old has not taken part in Usuthu’s last four games and would want to be back to use his experience to inspire his side to silverware.

Match Preview

The road to the MTN8 final has been an exciting one, especially the semi-final matchups.

Pirates started with a 2-1 quarter-final victory over Royal AM at Chatsworth Stadium and they now hope they will have luck in KwaZulu-Natal again.

A 0-0 draw with Mamelodi Sundowns in the first leg of the semi-finals, followed by an impressive 3-0 win in the return leg.

That convincing win over Masandawana placed the Buccaneers as MTN8 favourites although they went on to show some inconsistency in their next assignment by falling to Chiefs in the Soweto Derby.

As for AmaZulu, they started this tournament with a 2-1 away win at Cape Town City, before holding Chiefs 1-1 in the semi-finals, first leg at FNB Stadium.

Restricting Amakhosi to a 0-0 in the second leg saw Usuthu advancing to the final on the away goals rule.

It is not the first time for Pirates and AmaZulu to face each other this season after they drew 1-1 in a league match at Orlando Stadium three weeks ago in what was Folz’s first game in charge of Usuthu.