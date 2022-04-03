Orlando Pirates vs Al-Ittihad Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Orlando Pirates are out to maintain an unbeaten home run when they host Al-Ittihad in their last Caf Confederation Cup Group B match at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

The Soweto giants are yet to taste defeat at home this season and they have collected maximum points at Orlando Stadium.

They now face the team that has handed them the only defeat they have in this group when they lost 3-2 away in Libya in February,

While Pirates have already qualified for the quarter-finals, they are up against Al-Ittihad who need nothing else but victory to progress to the last eight.

The Libyans need to win so that they will not mind what happens between Royal Leopards and JS Saoura in another Group B fixture on Sunday.

If Al-Ittihad win, they would then assume top spot and Pirates would finish second on the table and Saoura will be out of the tournament.

But if the Buccaneers claim victory, they will go five points clear at the top of Group B and finish the group stage on a high.

Game Orlando Pirates vs Al-Ittihad Date Sunday, March 3 Time 18:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's Variety 3 channel 208

Squads & Team News

Backpagepix.

Orlando Pirates will be without suspended midfielder Goodman Mosele who was red-carded in Pirates’ last match away at JS Saoura.

The Buccaneers also welcome back their Bafana Bafana stars Thabang Monare and Bandile Shandu who featured in Tuesday’s international friendly match against France in Lille.

Attacker Vincent Pule is still recovering from a long-term injury but is close to returning to full fitness.

Getty

Al-Ittihad’s Tunisian coach Mohamed Kouki has some encouraging news in his camp as none of his players is suspended for this match.

The Libyans would be hoping for their top goal-scorers in this competition Asad Al Warfali and Omar Al Khouja to help them haunt the Buccaneers.

Match Preview



Pirates have hit good form at the right time and they go into this match high on the backdrop of three consecutive victories across all competitions.

In those three games, they have scored eight goals while conceding just once.

Al-Ittihad also arrived in Johannesburg having won their last two games and they would be fancying upsetting the Buccaneers.

Article continues below

Being the only team to have beaten Pirates in this competition this season, the Libyans would also be been to complete a double over their opponents.

The last time Pirates hosted a Libyan side ended in a 3-0 victory over Al Ahli Benghazi last season.